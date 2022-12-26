Daniel Craig: Style evolution
Image: Getty Images
Leather Jacket
Before his James Bond days, Daniel Craig rocked a casual look with a leather jacket and denim way back in 2004
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Craig has been pulling off dapper suits since years ago and the actor also experimented with patterns such as this one with stripes
Striped Suit
Image: Getty Images
At the premiere of his first Bond film, Daniel donned a simple grey suit with a blue tie and a white shirt
Casino Royale
Image: Getty Images
For one of his event appearances, Daniel donned a green sweater vest along with a tie and a shirt underneath
Sweater Vest
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Craig rocked a stunning blue overcoat at the premiere of Spectre in Berlin and it's one of his most impressive fashion picks
Overcoat
Image: Getty Images
At the Bond 25 event, Daniel Craig looked dapper than ever as he donned this crisp blue suit
Dapper Look
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Craig walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards sporting this perfect double-breasted black suit
Awards Ceremony
Image: Getty Images
At the Knives Out premiere, Daniel Craig looked handsome as ever as he donned a plain grey suit
Grey Man
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Craig donned a fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo at the No Time To Die premiere and pulled it off Bond style
Velvet Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Craig ditched wearing a jacket and simply rocked a plain pastel-coloured shirt along with off-white trousers at an event
Formal Look
