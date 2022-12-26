Heading 3

Daniel Craig: Style evolution

Image: Getty Images

Leather Jacket

Before his James Bond days, Daniel Craig rocked a casual look with a leather jacket and denim way back in 2004

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Craig has been pulling off dapper suits since years ago and the actor also experimented with patterns such as this one with stripes

Striped Suit

Image: Getty Images

At the premiere of his first Bond film, Daniel donned a simple grey suit with a blue tie and a white shirt

Casino Royale

Image: Getty Images

For one of his event appearances, Daniel donned a green sweater vest along with a tie and a shirt underneath

Sweater Vest

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Craig rocked a stunning blue overcoat at the premiere of Spectre in Berlin and it's one of his most impressive fashion picks

Overcoat

Image: Getty Images

At the Bond 25 event, Daniel Craig looked dapper than ever as he donned this crisp blue suit

Dapper Look

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Craig walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards sporting this perfect double-breasted black suit

Awards Ceremony

Image: Getty Images

At the Knives Out premiere, Daniel Craig looked handsome as ever as he donned a plain grey suit

Grey Man

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Craig donned a fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo at the No Time To Die premiere and pulled it off Bond style

Velvet Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Craig ditched wearing a jacket and simply rocked a plain pastel-coloured shirt along with off-white trousers at an event

Formal Look

