Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 08, 2022

Dapper looks of Sunny Kaushal

Royalty Personified

Exemplifying royalty in the most fashionable way, Sunny Kaushal looked dapper in a Antar-Agni kurta set that is paired with a pashmina shawl and embroidered Peshawari

Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram

Wedding Ready

For the wedding of brother Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif, he picked out a pastel pink quilted sherwani from Sabyasachi and accessorised it with a pearl necklace

Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram

Desi Munda

Serving us with yet another superb desi look, he upped things in a dark brown asymmetri kurta, paired with an embroidered jacket and a printed shawl

Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram

Retro Fashion

To kickstart the promotions of his movie, Shiddat, he put his best fashion foot forward in a houndstooth-print shacket, neutral-hued trousers and funky yellow sneakers

Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram

Casual Vibes

Exuding casual yet modish vibes, Sunny looked supercool in a neutral-tone corduroy shacket, a white graphic-print tee and brown Zara pants

Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram

Neutrals For The Win

Making a strong and stylish case for neutrals, he looked smart in a muted-tone printed shirt, pleated pants, white sneakers and some basic accessories

Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram

Proper Gentleman

He channelled his inner gentleman and looked sharp in a velvet black tuxedo, paired with shiny black shoes and round sunglasses

Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram

Suave As Always

He looked suave and smart in a printed blue shirt, cargo trousers and a pastel textured shacket

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Handsome As Hell

Giving us yet another look to swoon over, Sunny looked his handsome best in a black corduroy shacket, paired over an abstract-print shirt and black jeans

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Seal It With A Sarong

He managed to impress us with a fusion look that comprised of a neutral-hue Bandhgala shirt and matching pants

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

