Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 08, 2022
Dapper looks of Sunny Kaushal
Royalty Personified
Exemplifying royalty in the most fashionable way, Sunny Kaushal looked dapper in a Antar-Agni kurta set that is paired with a pashmina shawl and embroidered Peshawari
Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram
Wedding Ready
For the wedding of brother Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif, he picked out a pastel pink quilted sherwani from Sabyasachi and accessorised it with a pearl necklace
Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram
Desi Munda
Serving us with yet another superb desi look, he upped things in a dark brown asymmetri kurta, paired with an embroidered jacket and a printed shawl
Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram
Retro Fashion
To kickstart the promotions of his movie, Shiddat, he put his best fashion foot forward in a houndstooth-print shacket, neutral-hued trousers and funky yellow sneakers
Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram
Casual Vibes
Exuding casual yet modish vibes, Sunny looked supercool in a neutral-tone corduroy shacket, a white graphic-print tee and brown Zara pants
Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram
Neutrals For The Win
Making a strong and stylish case for neutrals, he looked smart in a muted-tone printed shirt, pleated pants, white sneakers and some basic accessories
Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram
Proper Gentleman
He channelled his inner gentleman and looked sharp in a velvet black tuxedo, paired with shiny black shoes and round sunglasses
Image: Amandeep Kaur Instagram
Suave As Always
He looked suave and smart in a printed blue shirt, cargo trousers and a pastel textured shacket
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Handsome As Hell
Giving us yet another look to swoon over, Sunny looked his handsome best in a black corduroy shacket, paired over an abstract-print shirt and black jeans
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Seal It With A Sarong
He managed to impress us with a fusion look that comprised of a neutral-hue Bandhgala shirt and matching pants
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria loves all-white outfits