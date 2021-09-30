sept 30, 2021
Date night hairstyles by Shehnaaz Gill
Bubble braids are, hands down, the biggest hair trend of 2021 and they're the easiest way to up your hair game for a date night. Shehnaaz looks super adorable in bubble braids
Bubble Braids
Soft curls are great for long hair as well as short hair. Loosely curl your hair and comb them to get these flawless beachy waves
Soft Curls
A sleek bun is a classic and chic way to keep your hair out of your face and look elegant doing it. For an extra sleek and long-lasting style, first, work a little mousse into the roots of your hair
Sleek Bun
Haven’t gotten the time to wash your hair? Worry not! Simply tie your hair in a high ponytail and you are all set to woo your lover!
High Ponytail
Your boo decided to give you a surprise? Fret not, and just straighten and comb your tresses properly, and keep them open, just like Shehnaaz
Sleek Straight
Is the weather making your hair super greasy? Just tie them into two cute ponytails and go for a classic, retro look
Two Ponytails
A date on a bad hair day can be dreadful. but shehnaaz has your back! Simply opt for a fuss-free low ponytail. Make sure to not pull back your hair too tightly
Low Ponytail
On lazy days when you don’t want to make an effort, but boo still wants to make plans, simply put on a headband and you’ll have bae blushing in no time
Headband
Hair pins are a 2000s trend that have made their way back into the fashion world and we are totally digging it. Simply tuck your hair behind with a stylish hair pin like Shehnaaz
Hair Pins
Shehnaaz loves to round up her looks with voluminous hairstyles like these gorgeous tight curls. It’s a sure shot way to add glam to your looks
Tight Curls
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla