sept 30, 2021

 Date night hairstyles by Shehnaaz Gill

Bubble braids are, hands down, the biggest hair trend of 2021 and they're the easiest way to up your hair game for a date night. Shehnaaz looks super adorable in bubble braids

Bubble Braids 

Soft curls are great for long hair as well as short hair. Loosely curl your hair and comb them to get these flawless beachy waves

Soft Curls 

A sleek bun is a classic and chic way to keep your hair out of your face and look elegant doing it. For an extra sleek and long-lasting style, first, work a little mousse into the roots of your hair

Sleek Bun 

Haven’t gotten the time to wash your hair? Worry not! Simply tie your hair in a high ponytail and you are all set to woo your lover!

High Ponytail 

Your boo decided to give you a surprise? Fret not, and just straighten and comb your tresses properly, and keep them open, just like Shehnaaz

Sleek Straight

Is the weather making your hair super greasy? Just tie them into two cute ponytails and go for a classic, retro look

Two Ponytails 

A date on a bad hair day can be dreadful. but shehnaaz has your back! Simply opt for a fuss-free low ponytail. Make sure to not pull back your hair too tightly

Low Ponytail 

On lazy days when you don’t want to make an effort, but boo still wants to make plans, simply put on a headband and you’ll have bae blushing in no time

Headband 

Hair pins are a 2000s trend that have made their way back into the fashion world and we are totally digging it. Simply tuck your hair behind with a stylish hair pin like Shehnaaz

Hair Pins 

Shehnaaz loves to round up her looks with voluminous hairstyles like these gorgeous tight curls. It’s a sure shot way to add glam to your looks

Tight Curls 
