Date night looks by Kiara Advani
pinkvilla
Lubna Khan
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Diva vibes
Kiara upped the hotness quotient in a corset top paired with latex pants and matching heels
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara made heads turn in a strapless white bodycon dress that featured corset detailing
White beauty
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara opted for a blue corset and styled it with matching trousers
Trendy
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Go chic like Kiara in a shimmery cutout dress and a matching blazer
Red alert
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress dished out boss babe vibes in a pink suit paired with matching shorts
Boss babe
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara stunned in a tie-dye co-ord set
Stylish
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked all things chic in a one-shoulder neon jumpsuit
Go neon
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked lovely in a one-shoulder pink ruched mini dress
Just pink it
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a mesh crop top with a matching slit skirt
White affair
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s lilac high-neck top styled with white shorts is apt for a comfy date night
Lilac love
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.