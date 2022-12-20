Heading 3

Date night looks by Kiara Advani

Lubna Khan

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Diva vibes

Kiara upped the hotness quotient in a corset top paired with latex pants and matching heels

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara made heads turn in a strapless white bodycon dress that featured corset detailing

White beauty

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara opted for a blue corset and styled it with matching trousers

Trendy

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Go chic like Kiara in a shimmery cutout dress and a matching blazer

Red alert

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress dished out boss babe vibes in a pink suit paired with matching shorts

Boss babe

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara stunned in a tie-dye co-ord set

Stylish

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked all things chic in a one-shoulder neon jumpsuit

Go neon

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked lovely in a one-shoulder pink ruched mini dress

Just pink it

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in a mesh crop top with a matching slit skirt

White affair

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s lilac high-neck top styled with white shorts is apt for a comfy date night

Lilac love

