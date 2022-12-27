Date night looks by Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha’s white bodycon dress featuring net detailing is all things stylish
White beauty
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked adorable in a playful off-shoulder dress
Sunkissed
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha rocked a denim mini-dress with white sneakers
Denim affair
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked beautiful in a velvet wine-hued dress
Vintage vibe
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha opted for a white bralette top and styled it with a yellow pleated skirt and a cropped blazer
Hello sunshine
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Shraddha wore a high-neck white shirt with a matching mini skirt
Vision in white
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked mesmerising in a floral tie-up crop top paired with velvet black flared pants
Diva in black
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress upped the hotness quotient in a one-shoulder latex crop top and matching pants
Chic
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha made heads turn in a one-shoulder checkered bodycon dress
Check and mate
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked stunning in a white shirt teamed up with a matching corset
Boss babe
