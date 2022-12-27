Heading 3

Date night looks by Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha’s white bodycon dress featuring net detailing is all things stylish

White beauty

Shraddha looked adorable in a playful off-shoulder dress

Sunkissed 

Shraddha rocked a denim mini-dress with white sneakers

Denim affair

The actress looked beautiful in a velvet wine-hued dress 

Vintage vibe

Shraddha opted for a white bralette top and styled it with a yellow pleated skirt and a cropped blazer

Hello sunshine

In this one, Shraddha wore a high-neck white shirt with a matching mini skirt

Vision in white

Shraddha looked mesmerising in a floral tie-up crop top paired with velvet black flared pants

Diva in black

The actress upped the hotness quotient in a one-shoulder latex crop top and matching pants

Chic

Shraddha made heads turn in a one-shoulder checkered bodycon dress

Check and mate

Shraddha looked stunning in a white shirt teamed up with a matching corset

Boss babe

