pinkvilla
Sneha Hiro
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Date night looks
ft. Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Black beauty
Deepika looks stunning in a black satin dress that came with criss-cross lace tie-up detailing
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika stuns in a white corset top featuring criss-cross detailing with a pair of white ripped jeans
White affair
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
In this one, the actress looks like a diva in a black and white coat dress paired with knee-high black boots
Ultimate diva
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika’s orange cutout bodycon dress featuring a slit is all things perfect for a date night
Orange is the new black
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looks extremely hot in a red latex bodycon dress. Her dark and bold lip shade added extra drama
Red alert
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika upped the hotness quotient in a black top and a neon mini skirt teamed up with a latex jacket
Go bold or go home
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika made heads turn in a one-shoulder black leather dress
Bewitching in black
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika rocked a high-neck red top with skin-hugging latex pants
Sass queen
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The glam queen looked gorgeous in a green knot top styled with green leather pants
Go green
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked all things cute in a checkered co-ord set
Check and mate
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.