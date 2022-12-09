Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha Hiro

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Date night looks
ft. Deepika Padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Black beauty

Deepika looks stunning in a black satin dress that came with criss-cross lace tie-up detailing

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika stuns in a white corset top featuring criss-cross detailing with a pair of white ripped jeans

White affair

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In this one, the actress looks like a diva in a black and white coat dress paired with knee-high black boots

Ultimate diva

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika’s orange cutout bodycon dress featuring a slit is all things perfect for a date night

Orange is the new black

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looks extremely hot in a red latex bodycon dress. Her dark and bold lip shade added extra drama

Red alert

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika upped the hotness quotient in a black top and a neon mini skirt teamed up with a latex jacket

Go bold or go home

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika made heads turn in a one-shoulder black leather dress

Bewitching in black

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika rocked a high-neck red top with skin-hugging latex pants

Sass queen

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The glam queen looked gorgeous in a green knot top styled with green leather pants

Go green

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked all things cute in a checkered co-ord set

Check and mate

