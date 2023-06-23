pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JUNE 23, 2023
Date outfit inspo ft Alia Bhatt
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A colorful knitted crop top sweater with denim jeans is perfect for a casual date night
Colorful
A floral printed short red dress can make your partner astonished and the date night special
Romantic red
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A classic satin gown with a statement pendant and flowy hair with a flirtatious look can be preferred
Satin gown
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Print love
A printed polka dot dress with dewy makeup is totally date-worthy
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A yellow short dress with a ponytail and minimal makeup is all you need for a first date
Neon pop
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A little black dress with a cute little purse can never go wrong for a dinner date
Black dress
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A pink crop top with ripped denim jeans makes a cute fit for a casual lunch date
Pretty in Pink
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Yellow co-ords paired with a bucket hat can be a go-to fit for beach dates
Beach fit
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A tie-dye t-shirt with denim shorts is perfect for a summer date fit
Summer fit
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Opt for a short lilac dress to keep things chic and subtle
Lilac love
