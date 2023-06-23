Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 23, 2023

Date outfit inspo ft Alia Bhatt 

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A colorful knitted crop top sweater with denim jeans is perfect for a casual date night

Colorful


A floral printed short red dress can make your partner astonished and the date night special

Romantic red

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A classic satin gown with a statement pendant and flowy hair with a flirtatious look can be preferred

Satin gown

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Print love

A printed polka dot dress with dewy makeup is totally date-worthy

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A yellow short dress with a ponytail and minimal makeup is all you need for a first date

Neon pop

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A little black dress with a cute little purse can never go wrong for a dinner date

Black dress

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A pink crop top with ripped denim jeans makes a cute fit for a casual lunch date

Pretty in Pink

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Yellow co-ords paired with a bucket hat can be a go-to fit for beach dates

Beach fit

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A tie-dye t-shirt with denim shorts is perfect for a summer date fit

Summer fit

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Opt for a short lilac dress to keep things chic and subtle

Lilac love

