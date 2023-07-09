Heading 3

Date outfit Inspo ft. Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannah looks jaw-dropping white corset top paired with white parachute pants suitable for a date night

Stunning in white

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

You can opt for an ultra glam look  in the black strapless top with roses and wide pleated pants from Magda Butrym like Tamannaah

Glam Vibes

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Denim love

She brought some sass in a white bralette paired with denim jeans and a denim oversized shirt perfect for a casual lunch date

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah looked snazzy in the cropped oversized shirt paired with low-waist denim jeans and with gold ornaments

Snazzy

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

A carbon black dress with flowy hair can never go wrong for a date night

Sparkle

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

A bodycon dress with a midriff cut-out can astonish your partner and make the night special

Dazzling Diva

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

A sparkling black dress with dewy makeup is totally date-worthy

Shimmer

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

A classic red fit with subtle makeup and a ponytail is perfect for a date night 

Romantic Red

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

You can keep things casual in a white top and ripped jeans for a fun movie night

Movie night

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

A printed co-ord set with dewy makeup is all you need for a first date

Print Love

