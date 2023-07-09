pinkvilla
Date outfit Inspo ft. Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannah looks jaw-dropping white corset top paired with white parachute pants suitable for a date night
Stunning in white
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
You can opt for an ultra glam look in the black strapless top with roses and wide pleated pants from Magda Butrym like Tamannaah
Glam Vibes
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Denim love
She brought some sass in a white bralette paired with denim jeans and a denim oversized shirt perfect for a casual lunch date
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah looked snazzy in the cropped oversized shirt paired with low-waist denim jeans and with gold ornaments
Snazzy
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
A carbon black dress with flowy hair can never go wrong for a date night
Sparkle
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
A bodycon dress with a midriff cut-out can astonish your partner and make the night special
Dazzling Diva
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
A sparkling black dress with dewy makeup is totally date-worthy
Shimmer
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
A classic red fit with subtle makeup and a ponytail is perfect for a date night
Romantic Red
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
You can keep things casual in a white top and ripped jeans for a fun movie night
Movie night
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
A printed co-ord set with dewy makeup is all you need for a first date
Print Love
