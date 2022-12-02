Date outfits inspo by actresses
DEC 02, 2022
FASHION
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt chose a mini dress and blazer designed by Giambattista Valli
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor sleeveless long black-n-white bodycon midi dress from a brand called Frisky
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a dual-fabric strappy denim corset top and paired it with black glossy slim-fit leather pants
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a sheer white dress with puffy sleeves and an off-shoulder neckline
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a denim bralette with a plunging neckline and teamed it with high-waisted jeans
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a strapless burgundy mini bodycon dress with a cowl neckline from Oh Polly
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a chic brown pantsuit from Chloe's Fall 2018 collection over a black Zebra print crop top
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a satin pink slip dress from House of CB that featured a thigh-high slit
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looked chic in a halter-neck satin dress from the clothing line Silk Maison
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a strapless peacock green bodycon dress by Falguni Shane Peacock
