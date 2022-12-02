Heading 3

Date outfits inspo by actresses

Shefali Fernandes

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt chose a mini dress and blazer designed by Giambattista Valli

 Alia Bhatt

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor sleeveless long black-n-white bodycon midi dress from a brand called Frisky

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a dual-fabric strappy denim corset top and paired it with black glossy slim-fit leather pants

Kiara Advani

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a sheer white dress with puffy sleeves and an off-shoulder neckline

Katrina Kaif

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a denim bralette with a plunging neckline and teamed it with high-waisted jeans

 Ananya Panday

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a strapless burgundy mini bodycon dress with a cowl neckline from Oh Polly

Kriti Sanon

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a chic brown pantsuit from Chloe's Fall 2018 collection over a black Zebra print crop top

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a satin pink slip dress from House of CB that featured a thigh-high slit

Malaika Arora

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looked chic in a halter-neck satin dress from the clothing line Silk Maison

Tara Sutaria

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani wore a strapless peacock green bodycon dress by Falguni Shane Peacock

Disha Patani

