P R Gayathri
MAR 02, 2022
Date ready numbers from Khushi Kapoor
Coffee date look
Khushi Kapoor styled her ribbed turtleneck cropped top and plaid mini skirt in a cute and sensual way. The chic look was teamed up with a black purse and transparent heels
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
If you want to spice up your look with a feminine touch, Khushi’s brown dress from the House of CB is just perfect. The date night ready number featured a corset bodice, a one-shoulder design with a diagonal cut-out design and a ruched mini skirt
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Snazzy mini dress
Satin is the fabric that screams romance. Her baby pink corset dress from the House of CB bore a corset bodice and cowl neckline. A winning choice for dinner dates
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Birthday party look
Yet another pink body-hugging number from the diva’s wardrobe in this abstract print dress from Zara that featured a keyhole design in the front
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Cosy A-line dress
Her knitted co-ord set featuring a pencil skirt, matching cropped jacket and white crop top is an ideal pick for this season. The matchy-matchy set gave her look an expensive feel
Knitted co-ord set
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi’s floral print lilac thigh-high slit maxi dress featuring puff sleeves and square neckline is an interesting pick for an at-home date night
Floral print dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
A perfectly put white corset top with panels teamed with high-waisted blue jeans and sneakers, is too glam to look at but guess what can beautify this look even more? The Louis Vuitton sling bag
Casual look
Image: Pinkvilla
Look at the colour play Khushi revelled in for this look. Beige pants, white ribbed sleeves top, and a sleeveless sweater. And her blue Goyard chevron print belvedere MM saddle bag elevated the style quotient
Y2K vibes
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The 21-year-old is going all-out with the corset trend and looked stunning at the red carpet of Tadap premier in her ripped jeans and a black corset top
Corset game
Image: Pinkvilla
Lace-up and cut-out silhouettes are taking over the trend bulletin and Khushi’s snazzy look in bright yellow co-ords made our hearts race
Lace-up co-ords
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
