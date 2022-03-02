Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

MAR 02, 2022

Date ready numbers from Khushi Kapoor

Coffee date look

Khushi Kapoor styled her ribbed turtleneck cropped top and plaid mini skirt in a cute and sensual way. The chic look was teamed up with a black purse and transparent heels

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

If you want to spice up your look with a feminine touch, Khushi’s brown dress from the House of CB is just perfect. The date night ready number featured a corset bodice, a one-shoulder design with a diagonal cut-out design and a ruched mini skirt

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Snazzy mini dress

Satin is the fabric that screams romance. Her baby pink corset dress from the House of CB bore a corset bodice and cowl neckline. A winning choice for dinner dates

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Birthday party look

Yet another pink body-hugging number from the diva’s wardrobe in this abstract print dress from Zara that featured a keyhole design in the front

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Cosy A-line dress

Her knitted co-ord set featuring a pencil skirt, matching cropped jacket and white crop top is an ideal pick for this season. The matchy-matchy set gave her look an expensive feel

Knitted co-ord set

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi’s floral print lilac thigh-high slit maxi dress featuring puff sleeves and square neckline is an interesting pick for an at-home date night

Floral print dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

A perfectly put white corset top with panels teamed with high-waisted blue jeans and sneakers, is too glam to look at but guess what can beautify this look even more? The Louis Vuitton sling bag

Casual look

Image: Pinkvilla

Look at the colour play Khushi revelled in for this look. Beige pants, white ribbed sleeves top, and a sleeveless sweater. And her blue Goyard chevron print belvedere MM saddle bag elevated the style quotient

Y2K vibes

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The 21-year-old is going all-out with the corset trend and looked stunning at the red carpet of Tadap premier in her ripped jeans and a black corset top

Corset game

Image: Pinkvilla

Lace-up and cut-out silhouettes are taking over the trend bulletin and Khushi’s snazzy look in bright yellow co-ords made our hearts race

Lace-up co-ords

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

