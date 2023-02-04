Heading 3

David Beckham And Victoria: Couple Style

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

FEB 04, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week

David Beckham and Victoria look super amazing as they don long coats and trousers while attending Paris Fashion Week

Image: Getty Images

Classic Looks

David Beckham and Victoria gave out a major power couple vibe in this classic black and white outfits

Rihanna-A$AP Rocky: Couple Style

Celeb Couples With Huge Age Gaps

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham looks handsome in this brown long coat whereas Victoria looks picture-perfect in this black-and-white outfit

Event Ready

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria twin in all-white bedazzled ensembles at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards

Awards Night

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham strutted in style sporting this black suit while Victoria stunned in this sleeveless gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Gorgeous Looks

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria look super cute and cozy in the sea-ready outfits

Street Style

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria rocked the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards 2015 while twinning in all-black outfits

Twin In Black

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria never go out of style and they prove it as Victoria dons this sheer gown while David stuns in this all-black suit

Stylish Looks

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham wore a three-piece striped suit while Victoria opted for a gray boatneck dress at the Beckham Signature Fragrance Collection launch event

Launch Event

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here