David Beckham And Victoria: Couple Style
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
FEB 04, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Paris Fashion Week
David Beckham and Victoria look super amazing as they don long coats and trousers while attending Paris Fashion Week
Image: Getty Images
Classic Looks
David Beckham and Victoria gave out a major power couple vibe in this classic black and white outfits
Rihanna-A$AP Rocky: Couple Style
Celeb Couples With Huge Age Gaps
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham looks handsome in this brown long coat whereas Victoria looks picture-perfect in this black-and-white outfit
Event Ready
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria twin in all-white bedazzled ensembles at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards
Awards Night
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham strutted in style sporting this black suit while Victoria stunned in this sleeveless gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
Gorgeous Looks
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria look super cute and cozy in the sea-ready outfits
Street Style
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria rocked the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards 2015 while twinning in all-black outfits
Twin In Black
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria never go out of style and they prove it as Victoria dons this sheer gown while David stuns in this all-black suit
Stylish Looks
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham wore a three-piece striped suit while Victoria opted for a gray boatneck dress at the Beckham Signature Fragrance Collection launch event
Launch Event
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.