David Harbour's best suits
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Stranger Things Suit
David Harbour donned a stunning custom suit dedicated to his show Stranger Things as he attended the premiere
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour wore a crisp black suit at an event for Black Widow and looked completely dapper in it
Crisp Look
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour looked amazing as he wore a chequered suit with a bright tie as he attended a premiere event
Chequered Suit
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour knows how to rock any suit with style including this one which has a mix of grey and black
Funky Suit
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour donned this amazing blue suit with star motifs on it and we bet there's no one else who could carry it like the actor
Starry Suit
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour looked amazingly dapper in a white suit which was paired to perfection with a black shirt
White Suit
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour managed to create a suave look as he wore a chequered jacket with striped pants for one of the events
Chequered Jacket
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour looked amazing in a classic tuxedo as he attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in style
Tuxedo
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour looked suave as he attended the Critics' Choice Awards sporting an amazing maroon suit
Maroon Suit
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour looked his dapper best as he attended the 75th Golden Globe Awards in a classic black suit
Black Suit
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.