David Harbour's best suits

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 15, 2022

Stranger Things Suit

David Harbour donned a stunning custom suit dedicated to his show Stranger Things as he attended the premiere

David Harbour wore a crisp black suit at an event for Black Widow and looked completely dapper in it

Crisp Look

David Harbour looked amazing as he wore a chequered suit with a bright tie as he attended a premiere event

Chequered Suit

David Harbour knows how to rock any suit with style including this one which has a mix of grey and black

Funky Suit

David Harbour donned this amazing blue suit with star motifs on it and we bet there's no one else who could carry it like the actor

Starry Suit

David Harbour looked amazingly dapper in a white suit which was paired to perfection with a black shirt

White Suit

David Harbour managed to create a suave look as he wore a chequered jacket with striped pants for one of the events

Chequered Jacket

David Harbour looked amazing in a classic tuxedo as he attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in style

Tuxedo

David Harbour looked suave as he attended the Critics' Choice Awards sporting an amazing maroon suit

Maroon Suit

David Harbour looked his dapper best as he attended the 75th Golden Globe Awards in a classic black suit

Black Suit

