‘Dawn Of Red Lipsticks’ For B-Town Girls

Sugandha Srivastava

Beauty

mar 16, 2023

Image Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s gorgeous look elevated with her red lipstick at the LFW walk

Ananya’s Chemistry With Red Lipstick

Image Source: Jahanvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahanvi Kapoor’s coral blush outfit looked stunning with pearl studs and bright red lipstick

Red On Red

Image Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Ravishing Karisma Kapoor enjoys beach day with a pouty selfie and red lipstick

Beach Day

Image source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani goes all time classic with short bob hairstyle and red lipstick

Classy And Modern

Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora looked absolutely radiant with her sunkissed selfie and bold red lips

Selfie Time!

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone’s signature red lipstick shade captivated everyone at Cannes

‘No One Does It Like Deepika’

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's swanky look of shimmer accompanied with red and a tint of pink lipshade made her absolutely bewitching

Shimmer But Make It Enchanting

Image Source: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

Sonam Bajwa paired her red lipstick with casual blue denim and corset top

Keep It Casual

Image Source: Prachi Desai Instagram

Prachi Desai  looked adorable in a printed dress and red lipstick 

Comfy And Cute

Image Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram 

Chitrangda Singh owns the shade red, as she looks ethereal in a floral printed lehenga and bold red lips

Red Goes With Everything

