‘Dawn Of Red Lipsticks’ For B-Town Girls
mar 16, 2023
Image Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s gorgeous look elevated with her red lipstick at the LFW walk
Ananya’s Chemistry With Red Lipstick
Image Source: Jahanvi Kapoor Instagram
Jahanvi Kapoor’s coral blush outfit looked stunning with pearl studs and bright red lipstick
Red On Red
Image Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Ravishing Karisma Kapoor enjoys beach day with a pouty selfie and red lipstick
Beach Day
Image source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani goes all time classic with short bob hairstyle and red lipstick
Classy And Modern
Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora looked absolutely radiant with her sunkissed selfie and bold red lips
Selfie Time!
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone’s signature red lipstick shade captivated everyone at Cannes
‘No One Does It Like Deepika’
Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's swanky look of shimmer accompanied with red and a tint of pink lipshade made her absolutely bewitching
Shimmer But Make It Enchanting
Image Source: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
Sonam Bajwa paired her red lipstick with casual blue denim and corset top
Keep It Casual
Image Source: Prachi Desai Instagram
Prachi Desai looked adorable in a printed dress and red lipstick
Comfy And Cute
Image Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram
Chitrangda Singh owns the shade red, as she looks ethereal in a floral printed lehenga and bold red lips
Red Goes With Everything
