Heading 3

Dazzle like TV celebs this Christmas

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Farazdak Saifuddin Instagram

Simply shining bright as a star, Aamna makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty 

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Our jaws dropped because of Mouni’s shimmery blue dress as she indulged in some glitter fun

Mouni Roy

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Hina slay in this ravishing red gown 

Hina Khan

Image source: Ipshita DB Instagram

Decked up in this blingy green one-shoulder dress, Rashami exudes Christmas vibes and this outfit is perfect for your celebration

Rashami Desai

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

We can't get over Karishma’s elegant look in this blue gown! She surely knows how to melt hearts 

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram

Proving her spectacular fashion sense, Munmun has styled her green thigh-high slit gown with grace

Munmun Dutta

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Rubina is dishing out major outfit inspiration for the upcoming festive season 

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

This sparkly dress is definitely a must-add to the wardrobe! Shweta makes a strong case and swoons us with her aura

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Dhaval Gajjar Instagram

Want to shine and make a statement at your Xmas eve celebration take cues from Surbhi Chandna and you won’t be disappointed!

Surbhi Chandna

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Another diva who manages to grab eyeballs is Nikki Tamboli! Her sartorial picks and beauty us enough to make angel falls

Nikki Tamboli

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here