Dazzle like TV celebs this Christmas
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Farazdak Saifuddin Instagram
Simply shining bright as a star, Aamna makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty
Aamna Sharif
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Our jaws dropped because of Mouni’s shimmery blue dress as she indulged in some glitter fun
Mouni Roy
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Hina slay in this ravishing red gown
Hina Khan
Image source: Ipshita DB Instagram
Decked up in this blingy green one-shoulder dress, Rashami exudes Christmas vibes and this outfit is perfect for your celebration
Rashami Desai
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
We can't get over Karishma’s elegant look in this blue gown! She surely knows how to melt hearts
Karishma Tanna
Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram
Proving her spectacular fashion sense, Munmun has styled her green thigh-high slit gown with grace
Munmun Dutta
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Rubina is dishing out major outfit inspiration for the upcoming festive season
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
This sparkly dress is definitely a must-add to the wardrobe! Shweta makes a strong case and swoons us with her aura
Shweta Tiwari
Image source: Dhaval Gajjar Instagram
Want to shine and make a statement at your Xmas eve celebration take cues from Surbhi Chandna and you won’t be disappointed!
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Another diva who manages to grab eyeballs is Nikki Tamboli! Her sartorial picks and beauty us enough to make angel falls
Nikki Tamboli
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.