Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 27, 2024
Dazzling Fits Of Shilpa Shetty
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
Shilpa looked gorgeous in this vibrant red off-shoulder gown adorned with a plunging neckline, paired with a 3D flower cape to enhance the look
#1
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
Shilpa’s black ensemble is a sizzling fit; with a shoulder-padded crop top showing off her abs, and a well-fitted skirt with see-through structures fitted on the sides
#2
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
Shetty’s green dress has a classic appeal; a full-length maxi dress with a plunging neckline looked aesthetically appealing
#3
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
The stunning actress slayed a Maharashtrian look, with a scintillating saree accessorized with traditional jewelry
#4
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
The stunning red-hued ensemble is a ravishing fit that makes a bold statement.
#5
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
#6
The OTT actress donned an experimental black saree with a plunging neckline blouse and a slit skirt
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
The Indian Police Force actress emitted boss lady vibes in a gorgeous midnight blue pantsuit
#7
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
Shetty looked beautiful in this one-shoulder silhouette dress, accessorized with minimal detailing
#8
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
The Sukhee actress’ burnt umber leather dress made a bold statement, highlighting her curves immaculately
#9
Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty
Shilpa sparkles in this maroon velvet embellished ensemble that is a perfect traditional fit
#10
