Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 27, 2024

Dazzling Fits Of Shilpa Shetty

Image source- Instagram@theshilpashetty 

Shilpa looked gorgeous in this vibrant red off-shoulder gown adorned with a plunging neckline, paired with a 3D flower cape to enhance the look

#1

Shilpa’s black ensemble is a sizzling fit; with a shoulder-padded crop top showing off her abs, and a well-fitted skirt with see-through structures fitted on the sides

#2

Shetty’s green dress has a classic appeal; a full-length maxi dress with a plunging neckline looked aesthetically appealing 

#3

The stunning actress slayed a Maharashtrian look, with a scintillating saree accessorized with traditional jewelry 

#4

The stunning red-hued ensemble is a ravishing fit that makes a bold statement. 

#5

#6

The OTT actress donned an experimental black saree with a plunging neckline blouse and a slit skirt 

The Indian Police Force actress emitted boss lady vibes in a gorgeous midnight blue pantsuit

#7

Shetty looked beautiful in this one-shoulder silhouette dress, accessorized with minimal detailing 

#8

The Sukhee actress’ burnt umber leather dress made a bold statement, highlighting her curves immaculately

#9

Shilpa sparkles in this maroon velvet embellished ensemble that is a perfect traditional fit 

#10

