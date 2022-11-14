Debina Bonnerjee: Maternal ethnic looks
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 14, 2022
Video- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
The Ramayan actress looks bubbly and bright in a yellow foil print sharara with a statement pearl necklace.
Image source- Ameer shaikh
The actress looks simple yet stunning in a red kaftan style kurta set. She let her jewellery do the talking.
Image source- Ameer shaikh
Get a simple yet elegant look for your next family gathering with this pastel blue suit set.
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina looks stunning in a blush pink kurta set with silver gota work and bell sleeves design.
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina opted for a magnificent purple sharara set with golden embroidery for the Diwali look and paired it with a golden neckpiece.
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina loves to twin with her daughter Lianna and posts pics on her social media.
Image source- Ameer shaikh
Debina looked marvellous in a red and golden work kurta and skirt set for Karwa Chauth.
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee
The new mommy embraced her real Bengali self in this cream coloured saree with broad golden border.
Traditional Bengali
saree
Image source- A. Rrajani
Be a fashionista in your pregnancy period like Debina Bonnerjee in this shimmery strappy suit.
Image source- Ameer shaikh
The actress is seen blushing with joy as she swirls in a bright pink Anarkali with a dual shade dupatta.
