Debina Bonnerjee: Maternal ethnic looks

Arushi Srivastava

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Video- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

The Ramayan actress looks bubbly and bright in a yellow foil print sharara with a statement pearl necklace.

Foil work sharara 

Image source- Ameer shaikh

The actress looks simple yet stunning in a red kaftan style kurta set. She let her jewellery do the talking.

Gota design Kaftaan 

Image source- Ameer shaikh

Get a simple yet elegant look for your next family gathering with this pastel blue suit set.

Pastel colors

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina looks stunning in a blush pink kurta set with silver gota work and bell sleeves design.

Bell sleeves in fashion

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina opted for a magnificent purple sharara set with golden embroidery for the Diwali look and paired it with a golden neckpiece.

Gorgeous in purple 

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina loves to twin with her daughter Lianna and posts pics on her social media.

Twinning with daughter 

Image source- Ameer shaikh

Debina looked marvellous in a red and golden work kurta and skirt set for Karwa Chauth.

Beautiful in red 

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee

The new mommy embraced her real Bengali self in this cream coloured saree with broad golden border.

Traditional Bengali
saree 

Image source- A. Rrajani

Be a fashionista in your pregnancy period like Debina Bonnerjee in this shimmery strappy suit.

Embellished fashionwear 

Image source- Ameer shaikh

The actress is seen blushing with joy as she swirls in a bright pink Anarkali with a dual shade dupatta.

Color me pink

