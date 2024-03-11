pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 11, 2024
Deciphering Raashi Khanna’s Closet
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi’s beautiful kurta set with a V-shaped neckline is the epitome of classiness
#1
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi looked ravishing in this red off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with golden earrings and beige heels
#2
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi’s green lehenga consisted of a blouse adorned with heavy mirror work; the skirt and dupatta were painted with Kalamkari print
#3
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi’s dual-tone, one-sided shoulder bodycon dress is simple yet makes a solid statement
#4
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi’s purple sharara look, complemented with a beautiful maang tikka and choker; is a perfect look for shaadi season
#5
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
#6
Raashi looked gorgeous in a beautiful saree, paired with traditional accessories
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi slays in yet another traditional purple ensemble, paired with a bracelet and choker
#7
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi’s purple undertone cut-out dress is elegant and chic with a thigh-high slit
#8
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi looked stunning in a leopard print halter-neck dress, paired with minimal accessories and nude makeup
#9
Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram
Raashi emits boss lady vibes in this icy blue pantsuit paired with olive green heels
#10
