Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 11, 2024

Deciphering Raashi Khanna’s Closet

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi’s beautiful kurta set with a V-shaped neckline is the epitome of classiness 

#1

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi looked ravishing in this red off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with golden earrings and beige heels

#2

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi’s green lehenga consisted of a blouse adorned with heavy mirror work; the skirt and dupatta were painted with Kalamkari print

#3

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi’s dual-tone, one-sided shoulder bodycon dress is simple yet makes a solid statement

#4

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi’s purple sharara look, complemented with a beautiful maang tikka and choker; is a perfect look for shaadi season

#5

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

#6

Raashi looked gorgeous in a beautiful saree, paired with traditional accessories 

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi slays in yet another traditional purple ensemble, paired with a bracelet and choker

#7

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi’s purple undertone cut-out dress is elegant and chic with a thigh-high slit

#8

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi looked stunning in a leopard print halter-neck dress, paired with minimal accessories and nude makeup

#9

Image source- Raashi Khanna’s Instagram

Raashi emits boss lady vibes in this icy blue pantsuit paired with olive green heels

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here