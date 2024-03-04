Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 04, 2024

Deciphering Sonam Bajwa’s closet

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

Sonam’s grey pant-suit look is a perfect boss lady look, complemented with sheer red gloves, a low ponytail, and an emerald necklace

#1

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

Sonam’s transparent white dress is sultry and classy

#2

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

Sonam oozes elegance in this simple, hand-embroidered traditional attire

#3

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

Sonam exuded irresistible charm in this black lace maxi dress 

#4

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

Sonam looks extremely gorgeous in this heavily-worked black suit paired with a green embellished embroidery dupatta

#5

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

#6

Sonam is a sight to behold in this pink Anarkali suit paired with open hair and juttis 

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

Sonam’s black body-fitted dress made her look like a classic beauty

#7

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

Sonam’s blue bodycon is simple yet makes a solid statement

#8

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

A black leather crop top paired with flared jeans and pointed heels is indeed a perfect fit 

#9

Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

A red saree can never go wrong! Sonam complemented this beautiful look with minimal accessories 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here