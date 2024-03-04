pinkvilla
MARCH 04, 2024
Deciphering Sonam Bajwa’s closet
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
Sonam’s grey pant-suit look is a perfect boss lady look, complemented with sheer red gloves, a low ponytail, and an emerald necklace
#1
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
Sonam’s transparent white dress is sultry and classy
#2
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
Sonam oozes elegance in this simple, hand-embroidered traditional attire
#3
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
Sonam exuded irresistible charm in this black lace maxi dress
#4
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
Sonam looks extremely gorgeous in this heavily-worked black suit paired with a green embellished embroidery dupatta
#5
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
#6
Sonam is a sight to behold in this pink Anarkali suit paired with open hair and juttis
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
Sonam’s black body-fitted dress made her look like a classic beauty
#7
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
Sonam’s blue bodycon is simple yet makes a solid statement
#8
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
A black leather crop top paired with flared jeans and pointed heels is indeed a perfect fit
#9
Image source- Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
A red saree can never go wrong! Sonam complemented this beautiful look with minimal accessories
#10
