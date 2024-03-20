Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 20, 2024

Decoding Ankita Lokhande’s Closet

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

Ankita looked super cool in this black and white cut-out bodycon dress, and paired it with classic white sneakers

#1

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

Ankita’s sea blue frill dress is a perfect pick for late-night parties and casual affairs

#2

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

Lokhande’s peachy floral maxi dress is an elegant, chic and stunning outfit

#3

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

The Bigg Boss Star looked like a classic beauty in this gorgeous white saree, paired alongside a sweetheart neckline blouse and accessorized with a serpent necklace

#4

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

She looked ethereal in this green organza saree paired with a lemon-green blouse 

#5

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

#6

Ankita’s pink Anarkali suit looked beautiful, adorned with a plunging neckline 

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

The Pavitra Rishta Actress made a bold statement with this off-shoulder metallic silver bodycon dress

#7

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

A perfect Christmas-sy outfit!She stunned in a short red halter neck dress

#8

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

Lokhande’s black and white georgette saree is a simple yet classy choice, paired with a shimmery blouse and huge earrings

#9

Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita

Ankita looked elegance personified in this blue Banarasi saree, heavily accessorized with beautiful traditional jewelry 

#10

