MARCH 20, 2024
Decoding Ankita Lokhande’s Closet
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
Ankita looked super cool in this black and white cut-out bodycon dress, and paired it with classic white sneakers
#1
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
Ankita’s sea blue frill dress is a perfect pick for late-night parties and casual affairs
#2
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
Lokhande’s peachy floral maxi dress is an elegant, chic and stunning outfit
#3
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
The Bigg Boss Star looked like a classic beauty in this gorgeous white saree, paired alongside a sweetheart neckline blouse and accessorized with a serpent necklace
#4
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
She looked ethereal in this green organza saree paired with a lemon-green blouse
#5
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
#6
Ankita’s pink Anarkali suit looked beautiful, adorned with a plunging neckline
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
The Pavitra Rishta Actress made a bold statement with this off-shoulder metallic silver bodycon dress
#7
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
A perfect Christmas-sy outfit!She stunned in a short red halter neck dress
#8
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
Lokhande’s black and white georgette saree is a simple yet classy choice, paired with a shimmery blouse and huge earrings
#9
Image source- Instagram@lokhandeankita
Ankita looked elegance personified in this blue Banarasi saree, heavily accessorized with beautiful traditional jewelry
#10
