Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 08, 2024

Decoding Disha Parmar’s Wardrobe 

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

Disha stunned in this vibrant red-hued frill full-length dress; paired it with minimal makeup and open hair

#1

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

Parmar's black vest top, paired with matching trousers, is a formal yet chic look 

#2

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress’ glittery black ensemble with unique cut sleeves is surely a perfect fit for parties 

#3

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

The beautiful actress’ casual fit with brown baggy pants and black vest top is simple yet makes a solid statement 

#4

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

The recently turned mother looked ethereal in this ivory white sharara suit; paired with jhumkas and juttis

#5

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

#6

Parmar’s lemon yellow short dress is a perfect pick for brunch dates and cafe hopping

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

The Telly star aced this full black ensemble and paired it with a pearl necklace that enhanced her look

#7

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

Disha’s style is indeed effortless!She slayed in a Navy Blue embroidered kurta set and looked gorgeous as usual

#8

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

The stunning actress looked beautiful in this elegant saree. The emerald green saree had a heavily worked border and was paired alongside a purple embellished blouse 

#9

Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar

Disha rocked her maternity looks!She flaunts her baby bump in this mauve maxi dress paired with a simple white T-shirt 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here