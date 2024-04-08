Heading 3
Decoding Disha Parmar’s Wardrobe
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
Disha stunned in this vibrant red-hued frill full-length dress; paired it with minimal makeup and open hair
#1
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
Parmar's black vest top, paired with matching trousers, is a formal yet chic look
#2
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress’ glittery black ensemble with unique cut sleeves is surely a perfect fit for parties
#3
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
The beautiful actress’ casual fit with brown baggy pants and black vest top is simple yet makes a solid statement
#4
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
The recently turned mother looked ethereal in this ivory white sharara suit; paired with jhumkas and juttis
#5
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
#6
Parmar’s lemon yellow short dress is a perfect pick for brunch dates and cafe hopping
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
The Telly star aced this full black ensemble and paired it with a pearl necklace that enhanced her look
#7
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
Disha’s style is indeed effortless!She slayed in a Navy Blue embroidered kurta set and looked gorgeous as usual
#8
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
The stunning actress looked beautiful in this elegant saree. The emerald green saree had a heavily worked border and was paired alongside a purple embellished blouse
#9
Image source- Instagram@dishaparmar
Disha rocked her maternity looks!She flaunts her baby bump in this mauve maxi dress paired with a simple white T-shirt
#10
