Decoding Fatima Sana Shaikh’s style
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
The actress wore a checkered blazer and looked chic in the winter outfit.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Fatima donned a polka dot top and brown flared jeans.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a bottle green salwar suit.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Fatima has captioned her picture ‘Sitare’ and looked beautiful in a shimmer saree.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Fatima shows off her toned body in a cute little dress.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
The Dangal star wore a pullover with jeans and carried a cross bag.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Fatima looked elegant in a light blue saree.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
The actress believes in comfortable dressing as seen in the picture.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Fatima looked stunning in a blue-printed dress.
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
The actress is a vision in this white saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.