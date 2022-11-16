Heading 3

Decoding Fatima Sana Shaikh’s style

Akriti
Anand

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress wore a checkered blazer and looked chic in the winter outfit.

Winter style

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Fatima donned a polka dot top and brown flared jeans.

Vibing

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in a bottle green salwar suit.

It's ethnic day

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Fatima has captioned her picture ‘Sitare’ and looked beautiful in a shimmer saree.

Sitare

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Fatima shows off her toned body in a cute little dress.

Perfect physique

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The Dangal star wore a pullover with jeans and carried a cross bag.

Winter inspiration

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Fatima looked elegant in a light blue saree.

Elegance personified

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress believes in comfortable dressing as seen in the picture.

Comfort

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Fatima looked stunning in a blue-printed dress.

Blue love

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress is a vision in this white saree

Delicate

