Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Decoding Jasmin Bhasin’s wardrobe

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin is nailing the denim-on-denim look with a flashy belt and cool shades

#1

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmine shimmered elegance and grace in this white embellished short dress with puffed up sleeves, paired with minimal accessories

#2

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin looked elegant in this bright green sharara suit

#3

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin wore this vibrant yellow bodycon dress paired with a green high-neck full sleeve top. A risky yet classy choice indeed!

#4

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin looked gorgeous in this basic outfit, consisting of an icy blue crop top paired with denims

#5

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

#6

Jasmin’s blue and white lehenga is every girl’s dream outfit!

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin’s white pant-suit paired with a black bralette is giving major boss lady vibes

#7

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin looked like a desi princess in this light pink saree paired with a beautiful bracelet and necklace 

#8

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin’s blue chequered dress is a perfect pick for cafe hoppings!

#9

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin is sight to behold in this black slit dress paired with silver heels 

#10

