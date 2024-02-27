pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
Decoding Jasmin Bhasin’s wardrobe
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
Jasmin is nailing the denim-on-denim look with a flashy belt and cool shades
#1
Jasmine shimmered elegance and grace in this white embellished short dress with puffed up sleeves, paired with minimal accessories
#2
Jasmin looked elegant in this bright green sharara suit
#3
Jasmin wore this vibrant yellow bodycon dress paired with a green high-neck full sleeve top. A risky yet classy choice indeed!
#4
Jasmin looked gorgeous in this basic outfit, consisting of an icy blue crop top paired with denims
#5
#6
Jasmin’s blue and white lehenga is every girl’s dream outfit!
Jasmin’s white pant-suit paired with a black bralette is giving major boss lady vibes
#7
Jasmin looked like a desi princess in this light pink saree paired with a beautiful bracelet and necklace
#8
Jasmin’s blue chequered dress is a perfect pick for cafe hoppings!
#9
Jasmin is sight to behold in this black slit dress paired with silver heels
#10
