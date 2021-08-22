Decoding Jennifer Winget’s style
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black and white, floral pantsuit co-ord set. The ‘Beyhadh’ star doesn’t shy away from giving ‘Alpha’ vibes
Jennifer’s style is mature and subtle; her pastel colour palettes, flowing silhouettes and the no-makeup makeup look have become her USP
Even when she isn’t dressed to impress, we can’t help but notice her natural glam. She looks so gorgeous in this simple summer slit dress
The colour blocking, the pussy bow, the sharp bob hair, everything about this look screams chic supreme!
Although Jennifer’s social media presence and event appearances is relatively lower than some of the other names in Indian Television, her red carpet style is always on point
We’re absolutely smitten by her monotone maxi dresses that would make for perfect vacay outfits
Nobody can slay better than our very own ‘Zoya’ in suits. The flared bottoms, the elegant, short kurti and the delicate, embroidered dupatta, Jen owns it all
Off camera, Jen’s everyday style is as simple and sophisticated as it gets. How adorable is this floral dress
Even when she’s making sartorial statements, Jennifer’s style is subdued. Notice her retro printed co-ord set in pastel tones? Super cute!
None of this means that she can’t and doesn’t go all out when it comes to making her presence felt in TV’s fashion circuit. This bandage dress has our hearts!
We love how when Jennifer goes desi, she really sticks to the code--the sleek bun, the gajra in her hair, the gold zari Saree and the beautiful peral earrings come together beautifully
Jennifer looks ravishing in this sizzling red dress. Everything about this fit screams elegance
