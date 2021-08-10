Neha Kakkar looks ethereal in a saree. The singer’s satin blush pink saree is a must-have in your wardrobe this wedding season
Neha looks like an angel from heaven in this absolutely stunning white and green two-piece. The traditional choker and earrings are the cherry on top
Black is a colour which never goes out of fashion. Neha Kakkar looks ravishing in this two-piece outfit
One of Neha’s best fits. The Manali Trance singer looks radiant in this casual, floral slit dress. Such a dress is a great outfit option while travelling
Nobody can slay the colour green like Nehu does. From lehengas and gowns to tops and skirts, Neha owns the colour green
One of the biggest trends lately is the crop-top and denim combination. If you haven't tried such an outfit, then you must take some outfit inspiration from Neha Kakkar
Polka-dots are back in fashion as this design not only looks uber-chic but also helps in giving you a youthful look. A must-try outfit especially for casual outings
Neha Kakkar can don the simplest outfit and still look stylish. The singer can be seen wearing a cute outfit featuring a white strapless top and green high waist pants. If you want to carry a simple yet stylish outfit for a lunch date, take cues here
Neha exudes boss lady vibes in this leopard print jumpsuit. She looks bold and wild and is giving us major goals
Only Neha Kakkar can carry this look off with such ease. The singing sensation wore this tube crop top with ripped denims
The adorable singer makes her fans’ hearts skip a beat in these gorgeous mustard co-ords
Neha wore this slogan pink tee with black ripped denims which is perfect for days when you can't decide what to wear for a casual outing with your friends. Neha teamed her look with white shoes
No one can pull of sarees like Neha. Be it for a traditional function or even party wear, the singer knows how to make heads turn