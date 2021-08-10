Decoding Neha Kakkar’s style


10 2021

Neha Kakkar looks ethereal in a saree. The singer’s satin blush pink saree is a must-have in your wardrobe this wedding season

Neha looks like an angel from heaven in this absolutely stunning white and green two-piece. The traditional choker and earrings are the cherry on top

Black is a colour which never goes out of fashion. Neha Kakkar looks ravishing in this two-piece outfit

One of Neha’s best fits. The Manali Trance singer looks radiant in this casual, floral slit dress. Such a dress is a great outfit option while travelling

Nobody can slay the colour green like Nehu does. From lehengas and gowns to tops and skirts, Neha owns the colour green

One of the biggest trends lately is the crop-top and denim combination. If you haven't tried such an outfit, then you must take some outfit inspiration from Neha Kakkar

Polka-dots are back in fashion as this design not only looks uber-chic but also helps in giving you a youthful look. A must-try outfit especially for casual outings

Neha Kakkar can don the simplest outfit and still look stylish. The singer can be seen wearing a cute outfit featuring a white strapless top and green high waist pants. If you want to carry a simple yet stylish outfit for a lunch date, take cues here

Neha exudes boss lady vibes in this leopard print jumpsuit. She looks bold and wild and is giving us major goals

Only Neha Kakkar can carry this look off with such ease. The singing sensation wore this tube crop top with ripped denims

The adorable singer makes her fans’ hearts skip a beat in these gorgeous mustard co-ords

Neha wore this slogan pink tee with black ripped denims which is perfect for days when you can't decide what to wear for a casual outing with your friends. Neha teamed her look with white shoes

No one can pull of sarees like Neha. Be it for a traditional function or even party wear, the singer knows how to make heads turn

