Decoding Saif and Kareena’s wardrobe
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Image: Saif and Kareena Pinkvilla
They have dressed in casual outfits but still, look stylish
Power couple
Image: Saif and Kareena Pinkvilla
Kareena opts for pants with a blazer look while Saif looks dashing in a shirt and half jacket
Airport
Image: Saif and Kareena Pinkvilla
Both are wearing simple clothes while coming out of the airport
Stylish
Image: Saif and Kareena Pinkvilla
Saif was spotted in his usual kurta pajama look and Kareena in an orange dress
Cool
Image: Saif and Kareena Pinkvilla
Both are known for their impeccable fashion sense
Fashion
Image: Saif and Kareena Pinkvilla
The couple always steps out in style whenever leaving their house
Good looking
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The couple opted for ethnic wear when they attended an award event
Ethnic
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena shared a picture with Saif as they get dressed for an event
Happy couple
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif rocked a black colour kurta and Kareena looked pretty in red colour ethnic wear
Diwali dressing
