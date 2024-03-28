pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 28, 2024
Decoding Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Looks
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
Sanjeeda looks beautiful in a black floral printed gown with net detailing on the midriff and a plunging neckline
#1
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
Shaikh’s pastel heavily embellished salwar kameez look is elegant and a must-have for traditional events!
#2
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
The Heera Mandi actress looked stunning in this black full-length dress; perfect for brunch dates and cafe hoppings
#3
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
Sanjeeda’s terracotta co-ord set is a comfortable, cute and cozy outfit
#4
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
The Fighter actress’ white maxi dress is a must-have for every girl’s wardrobe
#5
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
#6
She looked gorgeous in this classy ensemble; consisting of a golden plunging neckline blouse and a white skirt adorned with a thick embellished border
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
Shaikh’s icy blue embroidered saree is too pretty to define! She accessorized her look with beautiful traditional jewelry and flower bun hairstyle
#7
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
A simple white suit can never go wrong! Sanjeeda looks divine in this simple attire
#8
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
Casual fits are the best!She looked super cool in this dual-tone knot top paired alongside high-waisted denim
#9
Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda
A perfect classic fit!Shaikh looked stunning in this simple off-shoulder full-length gown
#10
