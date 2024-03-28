Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 28, 2024

Decoding Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Looks

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

Sanjeeda looks beautiful in a black floral printed gown with net detailing on the midriff and a plunging neckline 

#1

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

Shaikh’s pastel heavily embellished salwar kameez look is elegant and a must-have for traditional events!

#2

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

The Heera Mandi actress looked stunning in this black full-length dress; perfect for brunch dates and cafe hoppings

#3

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

Sanjeeda’s terracotta co-ord set is a comfortable, cute and cozy outfit

#4

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

The Fighter actress’ white maxi dress is a must-have for every girl’s wardrobe

#5

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

#6

She looked gorgeous in this classy ensemble; consisting of a golden plunging neckline blouse and a white skirt adorned with a thick embellished border

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

Shaikh’s icy blue embroidered saree is too pretty to define! She accessorized her look with beautiful traditional jewelry and flower bun hairstyle

#7

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

A simple white suit can never go wrong! Sanjeeda looks divine in this simple attire

#8

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

Casual fits are the best!She looked super cool in this dual-tone knot top paired alongside high-waisted denim

#9

Image source- Instagram@iamsanjeeda

A perfect classic fit!Shaikh looked stunning in this simple off-shoulder full-length gown 

#10

