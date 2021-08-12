Decoding Sara Ali Khan’s style

Sara Ali Khan looked like a princess for the trailer launch of her debut film. She opted for a white lehenga with floral motif blouse. The star finished her look with a butterfly ring
Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black lehenga-choli. Her blouse was adorned with sequinned work. She finished the look with a pair of gold earrings and a brown lipstick
Sara is known for her love for traditional wear. She floors us all with her beautiful ethnic attires. She looks ethereal in this gorgeous delicate white anarkali which she paired with oxidised silver earrings
For Simmba’s trailer launch, the star donned shiny pants with a blacktop. The actress paired these sassy pants with a black tee, knotted at the waist. The star doled out major retro vibes
Sara Ali Khan's stunning thigh-high satin slit gown had a tie-up-knot in the front. She finished the look with a pair of bright pink stilettos
The actress sported a red and white mini dress. the off-shoulder number was accessorised with a pair of black stud earrings and rings in red and white
Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in a white lehenga and managed to pull off traditional looks flawlessly. Her ivory ensemble had a fine thread work on it. She styled her embellished dupatta around her shoulder
The star looked pretty in a short Kurti and flared bottoms. She completed the look with a dupatta. The white sharara set was adorned with floral embroidery in multiple hues
Sara Ali Khan picked a strapless white gown for an award show. The voluminous skirt added just the right touch of drama to her overall look
Sara Ali Khan has never failed to impress us with her sartorial choices. The 'Kedarnath' actress looked pretty in a polka-dot short off-shoulder dress. She finished the look with bright red lipstick and accessorised with hoop earrings