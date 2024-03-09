Heading 3

Decoding Shivangi Joshi’s Closet

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi’s peachy pink ensemble is chic and elegant, complemented with minimal accessories 

#1

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi’s white net-embroidered saree made her look like an angel

#2

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi’s grey mirrored lehenga accessorized with velvet bangles, a beautiful choker and matching earrings is a perfect festive look

#3

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi is making a solid statement with this off-shoulder multi-color ruffled dress

#4

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

A ravishing red look indeed! Shivangi shines in this red slit gown, complementing her look with matching platform heels and red ruby earrings

#5

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

#6

Shivangi channels her boho vibes with this beautiful green dress as she enjoys her beach getaway

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this vibrant saree!

#7

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi slayed in a blue sequined ensemble, she complemented her look with a braided hairstyle 

#8

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi’s black off-shoulder shimmered corset top paired with a pleated skirt is a mesmerizing look

#9

Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi is a sight to behold in this tangerine ruffled dress, paired with a top knot bun

#10

