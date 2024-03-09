pinkvilla
Decoding Shivangi Joshi’s Closet
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi’s peachy pink ensemble is chic and elegant, complemented with minimal accessories
#1
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi’s white net-embroidered saree made her look like an angel
#2
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi’s grey mirrored lehenga accessorized with velvet bangles, a beautiful choker and matching earrings is a perfect festive look
#3
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi is making a solid statement with this off-shoulder multi-color ruffled dress
#4
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
A ravishing red look indeed! Shivangi shines in this red slit gown, complementing her look with matching platform heels and red ruby earrings
#5
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
#6
Shivangi channels her boho vibes with this beautiful green dress as she enjoys her beach getaway
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this vibrant saree!
#7
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi slayed in a blue sequined ensemble, she complemented her look with a braided hairstyle
#8
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi’s black off-shoulder shimmered corset top paired with a pleated skirt is a mesmerizing look
#9
Image source- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi is a sight to behold in this tangerine ruffled dress, paired with a top knot bun
#10
