August 29, 2023
Decoding the cottage-core trend
Rise of the Cottagecore trend
The cottage core aesthetic was an emerging trend in 2019
What is the Cottagecore trend?
The aesthetic mostly signifies florals, warm colors, and warm woods
What does it symbolize?
The cottage core trend symbolizes a gentle, kinder, and slower lifestyle
How to dress cottage core?
There are many styling options to achieve the cottage core aesthetic
Florals
Florals are a huge part of the cottage core aesthetic. Pick out a skirt or a floral dress, to begin with
Vests
Elevate your cottage core outfit with a vest for a sweet touch
Corsets
Corsets can be a game changer when styled correctly. Style a corset on your floral dress to accentuate the bodice
Go neutrals
Neutral colors like brown, beige, and burnt orange are staples of the cottage core aesthetic. Try to incorporate these colors to achieve the look
Puff sleeves add some statement to your aesthetic, and are one of the best parts of it
Puff sleeves
Accessorize your outfit with handbags and hats to complete the aesthetic
Accessorize
