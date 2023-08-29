Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

August 29, 2023

Decoding the cottage-core trend

Rise of the Cottagecore trend

The cottage core aesthetic was an emerging trend in 2019

Image: Pexels

What is the Cottagecore trend?

The aesthetic mostly signifies florals, warm colors, and warm woods

Image: Pexels

What does it symbolize?

The cottage core trend symbolizes a gentle, kinder, and slower lifestyle

Image: Pexels

How to dress cottage core?

There are many styling options to achieve the cottage core aesthetic

Image: Pexels

Florals

Florals are a huge part of the cottage core aesthetic. Pick out a skirt or a floral dress, to begin with 

Image: Pexels

Vests

Elevate your cottage core outfit with a vest for a sweet touch

Image: Pexels

Corsets

Corsets can be a game changer when styled correctly. Style a corset on your floral dress to accentuate the bodice

Image: Pexels

Go neutrals

Neutral colors like brown, beige, and burnt orange are staples of the cottage core aesthetic. Try to incorporate these colors to achieve the look

Image: Pexels

Puff sleeves add some statement to your aesthetic, and are one of the best parts of it

Image: Pexels

Puff sleeves

Accessorize your outfit with handbags and hats to complete the aesthetic

Image: Pexels

Accessorize

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here