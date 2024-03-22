pinkvilla
Decoding Vaani Kapoor’s Wardrobe
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
Vaani stole the spotlight at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards in a stunning multi-colored off-shoulder gown adorned with vibrant floral patterns
#1
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
Kapoor stunned in this celery ice body-hugging off-shoulder gown, which immaculately enhanced her curves
#2
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
The stunning actress looked super cute in this lilac bodycon full-length dress, a perfect pick for cafe hoppings and brunch dates
#3
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
She looked like an heavenly angel in this classic white dress; beautified with a plunging neckline
#4
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
The Befikre Star looked ethereal in this extremely beautiful embellished saree, adorned with multi-colored beads and intricate embroidery
#5
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
#6
Kapoor really loves to flaunt her stunning curves!She yet again shines in a bodycon velvet gown and looks stunning
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
A saree can never go wrong!The Shuddh Desi Romance actress stuns in a beautiful beige saree and looks absolutely gorgeous
#7
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
She looked super chic in this frill embroidered white top paired with high-waisted flared denims
#8
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
The beautiful actress donned a butter yellow body hugging halter neck full-length gown and paired it with a sleek hairstyle
#9
Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
Vaani donned a dual-tone lilac sequin saree and paired it with a lavender blouse, low bun and minimal accessories
#10
