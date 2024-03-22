Heading 3

Aditi Singh

MARCH 22, 2024

Decoding Vaani Kapoor’s Wardrobe

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

Vaani stole the spotlight at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards in a stunning multi-colored off-shoulder gown adorned with vibrant floral patterns

#1

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

Kapoor stunned in this celery ice body-hugging off-shoulder gown, which immaculately enhanced her curves 

#2

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

The stunning actress looked super cute in this lilac bodycon full-length dress, a perfect pick for cafe hoppings and brunch dates 

#3

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

She looked like an heavenly angel in this classic white dress; beautified with a plunging neckline

#4

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

The Befikre Star looked ethereal in this extremely beautiful embellished saree, adorned with multi-colored beads and intricate embroidery 

#5

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

#6

Kapoor really loves to flaunt her stunning curves!She yet again shines in a bodycon velvet gown and looks stunning

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

A saree can never go wrong!The Shuddh Desi Romance actress stuns in a beautiful beige saree and looks absolutely gorgeous 

#7

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

She looked super chic in this frill embroidered white top paired with high-waisted flared denims

#8

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

The beautiful actress donned a butter yellow body hugging halter neck full-length gown and paired it with a sleek hairstyle

#9

Image source- Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

Vaani donned a dual-tone lilac sequin saree and paired it with a lavender blouse, low bun and minimal accessories 

#10

