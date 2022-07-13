Heading 3
Deepika and Ranveer’s airport fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
july 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
Making a cool case for couple aerodrome fashion, Deepika picked out a comfy white sweatsuit while Ranveer wore red track pants, and a printed Gucci beige sweatshirt.
Uber Cool
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer turned up the quirk factor in a high-neck white t-shirt and black distressed jeans while DP kept things simple in plain white and brown cargo pants.
Stylish Duo
Image: Pinkvilla
The duo gave a quick lesson on athleisure fashion as Deepika picked an orange tracksuit by Nike and Ranveer opted for a black and grey sweatsuit by Gucci.
Athleisure Style
Image: Pinkvilla
While heading to the airport, Deepika and Ranveer twinned in black jeans, white tops, and basic blue denim jackets. And they rounded off their looks with tan shoes!
Twinning In Denim
Deepika looked stylish in a black sweatshirt, black pants, and a black leather coat and Ranveer looked dashing in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and an army green oversized overcoat.
Cosy Winter Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
While flying out of the city, both of them put their best ethnic foot forward in elegant white outfits designed by Sabyasachi.
Elegant Ethnic Attires
Image: Pinkvilla
The natty couple made another striking statement in pastel ethnic outfits, this time a breezy anarkali and a knee-length kurta.
Peach Mode
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple ensured that their airport style was on fleek as they headed out in head-to-toe black outfits.
Slaying In Black
Image: Pinkvilla
For a change, DP took the eccentric route in a ruched white dhoti-style skirt and a matching shirt while Ranveer wore a classic plaid suit as they walked out of the airport hand-in-hand.
Make A Striking Case
Image: Pinkvilla
The star couple kept their airport look easy and fuss-free as Ranveer opted for grey joggers, a white tee, and a denim overshirt and Deepika wore a beige co-ord and a denim jacket.
Fuss-free Style
