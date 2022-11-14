Deepika and Ranveer's style diaries
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh donned black traditional outfits as they attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone opted for a black gown with that long trail, and Ranveer Singh added a dash of colour in a floral suit-pant.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone wore a black sweatshirt teamed with track pants, while Ranveer Singh donned a white T-shirt and an olive green parka.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black Anamika Khanna outfit, while Ranveer Singh complemented her in a quirky suit.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone wore a bright red blouse with latex skin tight pants, while Ranveer Singh sported a simple white tee and a denim jacket.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twinned in matching denim jackets, jeans and boots as they made an appearance at the airport.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone picked out a black velvet salwar kameez suit. Ranveer Singh wore a multicoloured short sleeve collared shirt.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone wore a blue shimmery saree, while Ranveer Singh opted for a suave look in a navy blue suit.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone wore an off-shoulder dress, while Ranveer Singh looked handsome in a white tuxedo with a black bowtie and sunglasses.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika wore a white tee with brown cargo pants and Ranveer sported a high-neck white t-shirt styled over black distressed jeans.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.