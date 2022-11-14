Heading 3

Deepika and Ranveer's style diaries 

Nov 14, 2022

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh donned black traditional outfits as they attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception.

Perfect together

Deepika Padukone opted for a black gown with that long trail, and Ranveer Singh added a dash of colour in a floral suit-pant.

Stylish as ever

Deepika Padukone wore a black sweatshirt teamed with track pants, while Ranveer Singh donned a white T-shirt and an olive green parka.

Airport fashion

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black Anamika Khanna outfit, while Ranveer Singh complemented her in a quirky suit.

Couple goals

Deepika Padukone wore a bright red blouse with latex skin tight pants, while Ranveer Singh sported a simple white tee and a denim jacket. 

Brunch dressing right 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twinned in matching denim jackets, jeans and boots as they made an appearance at the airport.

Cool in denims

Deepika Padukone picked out a black velvet salwar kameez suit. Ranveer Singh wore a multicoloured short sleeve collared shirt.

Serving looks

Deepika Padukone wore a blue shimmery saree, while Ranveer Singh opted for a suave look in a navy blue suit. 

Style statement on point

Deepika Padukone wore an off-shoulder dress, while Ranveer Singh looked handsome in a white tuxedo with a black bowtie and sunglasses. 

Glamourous as ever

Deepika wore a white tee with brown cargo pants and Ranveer sported a high-neck white t-shirt styled over black distressed jeans. 

Matching in brown

