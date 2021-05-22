Deepika To Anushka: Best Bridal Looks May 22, 2021
For her wedding, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja picked out a traditional red lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil. With heavy gold jewellery, she accentuated her bridal look
And then she switched up things by making an unorthodox choice for her reception. She opted for a chevron striped cape lehenga set by Anamika Khanna
For the wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone was decked up in a gold Kanjeevaram saree
For her wedding reception in India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out an embellished lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She styled the outfit with a diamond necklace
In a custom Anamika Khanna lehenga that consisted of a heavily embroidered lehenga, a matching choli and a peach dupatta, Kajal Aggarwal looked heavenly!
Anushka Sharma served not just one but three stunning wedding looks. First, we have this pale blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga that she wore on the wedding day
For the reception in Mumbai, Anushka chose an antique gold lehenga that featured intricate work all over
And then for the Delhi reception, she wore a classic red Banarasi saree. We love the statement heritage jewellery that complemented her attire so well
For her wedding with Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia ditched the traditional red lehenga and instead opted for a baby pink lehenga by couturier Anita Dongre
Taking the traditional route in a saree, Dia Mirza kept her wedding look fuss-free yet elegant. She looked mesmerising in a bright red and gold saree from Raw Mango Credits: Viral Bhayani
