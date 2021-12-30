BEAUTY
SNEHA KALRA
AUTHOR
DEC 30, 2021
Deepika Padukone& eyeliner: Match made in heaven
Double winged liner
For the premiere of 83,Deepika Padukone rocked a double winged black liner to enhance her doe eyes & match her outfit
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Smokey bold eyes
For a bold look, the actress defined her eyes with heavy-duty kohl that was seamlessly blended with glitter to give off a smokey look
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
To enhance her smokey eyes, the star opted for a dewy base with her cheekbones doused in highlighter and ultra glossy lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Always open to experimenting, Padukone proved that no amount of eyeliner is too much with a defined thick wing, enhanced with lush lashes
Thick winged liner
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
To compliment her retro look, the actress went with a basic liner to define her eyes that extended on both sides, making for a dramatic look
Retro wonder
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
To define her almond-shaped eyes, Deepika often lines her under eye with kohl and then smudges it well for a diffused look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a look that screamed drama, DP accentuated her eyes by lining her lower lash line with a thick, black liner, that was extended both, outward and inward
Graphic eyeliner
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva even took a break from black and befriended a deep purple hue for her eyeliner, to match with her outfit at the MET Gala 2020
Purple party
Image: Getty Images
To enhance her makeup when she opts for desi looks, the actress lines both her upper and bottom lash lines with deep, black eyeliner to bring out the brown in her eyes
Desi glam
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
There’s no such thing as too much drama when it comes to DP’s eye makeup. Her mantra is always to wing it!
Dramatic wings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
When she doesn’t want to go overboard, Deepika’s go-to look is to add a flair of drama with the perfectly drawn wing while keeping the rest of her makeup to a bare minimum
Precise and perfect
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
