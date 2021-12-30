BEAUTY

SNEHA KALRA

AUTHOR

DEC 30, 2021

Deepika Padukone& eyeliner: Match made in heaven

Double winged liner

For the premiere of 83,Deepika Padukone rocked a double winged black liner to enhance her doe eyes & match her outfit

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Smokey bold eyes

For a bold look, the actress defined her eyes with heavy-duty kohl that was seamlessly blended with glitter to give off a smokey look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

To enhance her smokey eyes, the star opted for a dewy base with her cheekbones doused in highlighter and ultra glossy lips

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Always open to experimenting, Padukone proved that no amount of eyeliner is too much with a defined thick wing, enhanced with lush lashes

Thick winged liner

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

To compliment her retro look, the actress went with a basic liner to define her eyes that extended on both sides, making for a dramatic look

Retro wonder

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

To define her almond-shaped eyes, Deepika often lines her under eye with kohl and then smudges it well for a diffused look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For a look that screamed drama, DP accentuated her eyes by lining her lower lash line with a thick, black liner, that was extended both, outward and inward

Graphic eyeliner

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva even took a break from black and befriended a deep purple hue for her eyeliner, to match with her outfit at the MET Gala 2020

Purple party

Image: Getty Images

To enhance her makeup when she opts for desi looks, the actress lines both her upper and bottom lash lines with deep, black eyeliner to bring out the brown in her eyes

Desi glam

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

There’s no such thing as too much drama when it comes to DP’s eye makeup. Her mantra is always to wing it!

Dramatic wings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

When she doesn’t want to go overboard, Deepika’s go-to look is to add a flair of drama with the perfectly drawn wing while keeping the rest of her makeup to a bare minimum

Precise and perfect

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Feel good films to see as we enter 2022

Click Here