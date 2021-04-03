Deepika to Katrina: Celebs in smokey eyes April 03, 2021
Makeup has always been used as a way for celebs to elevate any and every fashionable look
While they are often seen trying out new makeup trends, they often stick to the classic smokey eye
It starts out with a classic kohl-rimmed eyes with smudged edges and it’s surely a winner with desi attires
Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by her smokey eyes and no wonder that it’s her signature makeup look!
Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, sticks to her basics and opts for soft smokey eyes every now and then
Drama is definitely Deepika Padukone’s middle name and her exaggerated smokey eyes speak for itself!
Shraddha Kapoor often sticks to her basics but every now and then, you’ll see her taking things a notch higher!
Sara Ali Khan follows Bebo’s footsteps in the right way as her soft smudged kohl manages to elevate every look!
When we talk about smokey eyes, Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous glam game cannot be missed!
