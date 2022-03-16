Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 16, 2022
Heading 3
Deepika to Kiara: Celebs in bodysuits
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked dope in her Alix Nyc's halterneck bodysuit painted in rouge paired with flared denim pants
Vibing the summer trend of colour blocking, the millennial star combined a bright pink bodysuit and orange trousers to cast a vibrant, playful look
Image: Alaya F Instagarm
Alaya F
An ardent fan of the trend, Kareena picked out a one-shoulder piece to look fashionable as ever and wore it under a neon green skirt
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagarm
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Want to turn up the heat and ensure all eyes are on you? Kendall Jenner's latex black full-sleeve bodysuit with a high-neck is sure to do the trick
Kendall Jenner
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
Want to opt for something dressier? Take cue from Janhvi Kapoor on how to sport a bodysuit with a cut out in the front and lots of patterns on it
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
For a more sexy touch to your otherwise casual outfit, take note form Diana Penty's brown bodysuit with side cutouts
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Diana Penty
For a more off-duty look let Malaika Arora be your inspiration. She kept it simple yet trendy with a simple white bodysuit with a black hem that she wore under a pair of well-fitted but flared jeans
Malaika Arora
Image: Pinkvilla
We love how she donned a simple black bodysuit beneath joggers for a more laid-back and relaxed look, perfect for travelling or a coffee date
Disha Patani
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actors who left TMKOC