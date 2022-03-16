Fashion

P R Gayathri

MAR 16, 2022

Deepika to Kiara: Celebs in bodysuits

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked dope in her Alix Nyc's halterneck bodysuit painted in rouge paired with flared denim pants

Vibing the summer trend of colour blocking, the millennial star combined a bright pink bodysuit and orange trousers to cast a vibrant, playful look

Image: Alaya F Instagarm

Alaya F

An ardent fan of the trend, Kareena picked out a one-shoulder piece to look fashionable as ever and wore it under a neon green skirt

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagarm

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Want to turn up the heat and ensure all eyes are on you? Kendall Jenner's latex black full-sleeve bodysuit with a high-neck is sure to do the trick

Kendall Jenner

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Want to opt for something dressier? Take cue from Janhvi Kapoor on how to sport a bodysuit with a cut out in the front and lots of patterns on it

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

For a more sexy touch to your otherwise casual outfit, take note form Diana Penty's brown bodysuit with side cutouts

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana Penty

For a more off-duty look let Malaika Arora be your inspiration. She kept it simple yet trendy with a simple white bodysuit with a black hem that she wore under a pair of well-fitted but flared jeans

Malaika Arora

Image: Pinkvilla

We love how she donned a simple black bodysuit beneath joggers for a more laid-back and relaxed look, perfect for travelling or a coffee date

Disha Patani

Image: Pinkvilla

