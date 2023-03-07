Heading 3

Deepika-Kiara: Celebs In Boho Style

Arpita Sarkar

mar 07, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone opted for a maxi sheer dress featuring fringe sleeves and hemline

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Pinkvilla 

For a boho look, Janhvi Kapoor chose an Anamika Khanna number 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria slays in this Indo-western dress 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kiara Advani dazzles in polka dotted saree and colourful blouse 

Kiara Advani

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly beautiful in an ivory heavily embroidered outfit

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon aces the boho look in different patterns, prints, and colours 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful in high-waisted lehenga decked in multi-coloured zigzag lines

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday chose a black Tarun Tahiliani lehenga ideal to match the boho vibe

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla 

Taapsee Pannu slays the boho style with muted dress with ruffles styled with a jacket

Taapsee Pannu

