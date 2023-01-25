Deepika-Kiara: Celebs in leather pants
Hardika Gupta
FASHION
JAN 25, 2023
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara's all brown leather look is just fabulous
Tara Sutaria
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika's green leather pants are what we are craving for
Deepika Padukone
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks absolutely chic in this denim corset top paired with black leather pants
Kiara Advani
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
She looks both chic and trendy in this attire
Suhana Khan
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her nude coloured top teamed up with leather pants is a perfect fit for an outing
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi's red leather pants just stole our hearts
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
We loved her baggy leather pants
Nora Fatehi
Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni's bottle green wide faux leather pants look hot
Mouni Roy
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya styled her neon green cut-out top with brown leather pants and looked stunning
Ananya Panday
