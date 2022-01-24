Fashion

Rishika Shah

Jan 24, 2022

Deepika Padukone in all-white attires

Boss Lady

Deepika donned a white blouse with balloon sleeves and teamed it with white trousers and a trench coat

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP wore a crisp white shirt with a frayed hem and paired it with a flowy white skirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Fit & Flare

Bougie Vibes

Deepika looked chic and bossy in a plain white T-shirt, white jeans and an oversized white jacket

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Flared Pants

She looked top notch in an ivory coloured pantsuit featuring flared pants and a white long blazer

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP posed in a sheer full-sleeved lace shirt that she wore over her white bralette and high-waisted linen pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Sheer Beauty

Deepika looked stunning in an ivory silk, satin blazer with a pair of wide legged pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Classy & Chic

Bodycon Babe

Deepika looked super sultry as she posed in an off-shoulder bodycon white dress

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress looked a class apart in a sheer white saree with diamond earrings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Sheer Saree

Deepika looked chic and traditional dressed in a white chikankari saree teamed with a gold blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Chic In Chikankari 

Deepika aced the street style look dressed in a white denim jacket teamed with matching shorts

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

White Denim 

