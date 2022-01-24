Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 24, 2022
Deepika Padukone in all-white attires
Boss Lady
Deepika donned a white blouse with balloon sleeves and teamed it with white trousers and a trench coat
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP wore a crisp white shirt with a frayed hem and paired it with a flowy white skirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Fit & Flare
Bougie Vibes
Deepika looked chic and bossy in a plain white T-shirt, white jeans and an oversized white jacket
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Flared Pants
She looked top notch in an ivory coloured pantsuit featuring flared pants and a white long blazer
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP posed in a sheer full-sleeved lace shirt that she wore over her white bralette and high-waisted linen pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Sheer Beauty
Deepika looked stunning in an ivory silk, satin blazer with a pair of wide legged pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Classy & Chic
Bodycon Babe
Deepika looked super sultry as she posed in an off-shoulder bodycon white dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress looked a class apart in a sheer white saree with diamond earrings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Sheer Saree
Deepika looked chic and traditional dressed in a white chikankari saree teamed with a gold blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Chic In Chikankari
Deepika aced the street style look dressed in a white denim jacket teamed with matching shorts
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
White Denim
