April 25, 2022
Deepika Padukone in all-white outfits
Boss Lady look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika donned a white blouse with balloon sleeves featuring a bow sort of scarf around the neck from Roksanda and teamed it with white trousers from The Row and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik
Deepika stepped out in a crisp white outfit by Fyodor Golan. The outfit featured a crisp white shirt that bore multiple silver buttons and was cinched at her waist, giving it a corset-like look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Flowy dress
Deepika looked chic and bossy as she posed in an all-white outfit that featured a plain white T-shirt, distressed white jeans, and an oversized white jacket by Balenciaga
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Edgy in white
Deepika attended the Wimbledon finals dressed in an elegant and dignified outfit. She looked top-notch in an ivory coloured pantsuit by Ralph Lauren
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Travel Style
For the unveiling of her Madame Tussaud's wax statue, Deepika wore an all ivory look by Alberta Ferretti. Her look was from the designer’s Limited Edition Fall 2018 couture collection
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Statement-making Look
Transparent Top
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Padmavat actress looked stunning in an outfit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The outfit was the perfect mix of feminine and chic, with a transparent full-sleeved lace shirt that she wore over her white bralette
Image: Pinkvilla
The Pathan actress teamed her white joggers with a white full-sleeve jacket that bore a high neck and zipper front and looked stunning at the airport
Airport Style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
All decked up in her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s sheer drape which bore gold embroidered borders and floral embroidery all over, Deepika looked beautiful as ever!
Sheer Saree
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika proved to us that white can be the colour of any event. All dolled up in a Rahul Mishra white embroidered saree that featured a scalloped hemline, she channelled her inner diva
Embroidered Saree
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The flared sharara by Ritika Mirchandani styled with a short kurta is quite the treat and it’s safe to say that Ms Padukone is rocking it like a pro
Sharara Set
