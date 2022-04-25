Fashion

Deepika Padukone in all-white outfits

Boss Lady look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika donned a white blouse with balloon sleeves featuring a bow sort of scarf around the neck from Roksanda and teamed it with white trousers from The Row and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik

Deepika stepped out in a crisp white outfit by Fyodor Golan. The outfit featured a crisp white shirt that bore multiple silver buttons and was cinched at her waist, giving it a corset-like look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Flowy dress

Deepika looked chic and bossy as she posed in an all-white outfit that featured a plain white T-shirt, distressed white jeans, and an oversized white jacket by Balenciaga

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Edgy in white

Deepika attended the Wimbledon finals dressed in an elegant and dignified outfit. She looked top-notch in an ivory coloured pantsuit by Ralph Lauren

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Travel Style

For the unveiling of her Madame Tussaud's wax statue, Deepika wore an all ivory look by Alberta Ferretti. Her look was from the designer’s Limited Edition Fall 2018 couture collection

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Statement-making Look

Transparent Top

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Padmavat actress looked stunning in an outfit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The outfit was the perfect mix of feminine and chic, with a transparent full-sleeved lace shirt that she wore over her white bralette

Image: Pinkvilla

The Pathan actress teamed her white joggers with a white full-sleeve jacket that bore a high neck and zipper front and looked stunning at the airport

Airport Style

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

All decked up in her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s sheer drape which bore gold embroidered borders and floral embroidery all over, Deepika looked beautiful as ever!

Sheer Saree

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika proved to us that white can be the colour of any event. All dolled up in a Rahul Mishra white embroidered saree that featured a scalloped hemline, she channelled her inner diva

Embroidered Saree

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The flared sharara by Ritika Mirchandani styled with a short kurta is quite the treat and it’s safe to say that Ms Padukone is rocking it like a pro

Sharara Set

