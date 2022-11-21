Heading 3

Deepika Padukone
and her chic co-ords

Neenaz Akhtar 

NOV 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress wore a statement-making Magda Butrym co-ord suit that ensured her style was on fleek! 

Red Hot

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Making a chic case for checkered co-ords, she rocked a cropped jacket and mini skirt set from Louis Vuitton. 

Check Mate

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her style game was on point in this all-white pants and shirt set that complimented her frame well.

Pristine Whites

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She kept things chic yet comfy in an off-white coordinated sweatsuit that consisted of a beige loungewear pullover and open-ankle pants. 

Chic In Beige 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Showing us how to mix athleisure with functionality and comfort, DP aced an airport look in a lavender-hued coordinated set from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection. 

Lavender Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She exuded boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit and orange pumps. 

Boss Lady

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Serving some more sass, she picked out an all-black look featuring cropped high-waist leather pants and a matching leather blouse.

Sassy In Black

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She aced a head-to-toe monochrome look in neutral-hued pants and a matching half-sleeve shirt. 

Keeping It Neutral

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looks lovely in a breezy checkered co-ord set featuring a strappy crop top and a long button-down skirt. 

Lovely 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She made us fall in love with floral when she stepped out in this three-piece coordinated floral outfit by Anamika Khanna. 

Floral Galore

