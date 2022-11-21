Deepika Padukone
and her chic co-ords
Neenaz Akhtar
NOV 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress wore a statement-making Magda Butrym co-ord suit that ensured her style was on fleek!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Making a chic case for checkered co-ords, she rocked a cropped jacket and mini skirt set from Louis Vuitton.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her style game was on point in this all-white pants and shirt set that complimented her frame well.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She kept things chic yet comfy in an off-white coordinated sweatsuit that consisted of a beige loungewear pullover and open-ankle pants.
Image: Pinkvilla
Showing us how to mix athleisure with functionality and comfort, DP aced an airport look in a lavender-hued coordinated set from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She exuded boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit and orange pumps.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Serving some more sass, she picked out an all-black look featuring cropped high-waist leather pants and a matching leather blouse.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She aced a head-to-toe monochrome look in neutral-hued pants and a matching half-sleeve shirt.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looks lovely in a breezy checkered co-ord set featuring a strappy crop top and a long button-down skirt.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She made us fall in love with floral when she stepped out in this three-piece coordinated floral outfit by Anamika Khanna.
