Deepika Padukone-approved hairstyles
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 14, 2023
FASHION
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika is often seen adding an edge to her fierce look with a sleek, pulled-back bun
Sleek Bun
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She does not shy away from making unconventional hairstyle choices and this twisted ponytail with a messier finish serves as proof
Ponytail With A Twist
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her ‘60s inspired hair messy beehive-adjacent hairdo accessorised with a statement-making hairband turns heads
Statement Accessories
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
A signature hairdo that the diva loves to swear by is a messy low bun. Easy to create and perfect for all hair types
Messy Low Bun
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress also opts for different, quirkier versions of a braid and this gelled-up version is the perfect case in point
Gelled-up Braids
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Easy to recreate and chic, her side-parted slicked-back hairdo is perfect for every girl with short hair
Short Hairstyle
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her pulled-back ponytail with textured ends is perfect for a second-day hairstyle
Textured Ponytail
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She opted for slicked-down short waves to keep the focus on her earrings and face
Short Waves
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Classic and always in, this rose-adorned sleek hair bun is perfect for festivities
Rose-adorned Bun
