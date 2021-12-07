Deepika Padukone being a beauty in black

FASHION 

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 7, 2021

Sheer Saree

Deepika had us floored in a sheer black Sabyaschi saree teamed with a full sleeve blouse

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Unconventional Red Carpet Look

Deepika Padukone outdid herself in an all-black head-to-toe Balmain look

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

Mystical Goddess

She set herself apart in a strapless gown with textured puffy tulle sleeves

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Three-Piece Attire

She was seen dressed in a three-piece pantsuit by French label Gauchere Paris

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

All Leather

She opted for an all-leather outfit in a faux leather black top and matching pants

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

Midi Dress

Deepika looked like a personification of royalty in a full-sleeved black midi dress

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Cape Sleeves

She looked resplendent in a one-shoulder, cape sleeved Alex Perry gown

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

She kept it casual yet chicin a black co-ord set featuring a crop top and baggy pants

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

Coord Set

Classy In Black

Deepika looked like an absolute queen in an all-black tiered gown

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Deep Neck

She made us stop and stare in a deep neck, black, figure-hugging gown

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

Smokin Hot

Deepika owned us all in a black crop top, flared pants and a sheer cape-like layering

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

