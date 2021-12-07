Deepika Padukone being a beauty in black
FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 7, 2021
Sheer Saree
Deepika had us floored in a sheer black Sabyaschi saree teamed with a full sleeve blouse
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Unconventional Red Carpet Look
Deepika Padukone outdid herself in an all-black head-to-toe Balmain look
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Mystical Goddess
She set herself apart in a strapless gown with textured puffy tulle sleeves
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Three-Piece Attire
She was seen dressed in a three-piece pantsuit by French label Gauchere Paris
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
All Leather
She opted for an all-leather outfit in a faux leather black top and matching pants
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Midi Dress
Deepika looked like a personification of royalty in a full-sleeved black midi dress
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Cape Sleeves
She looked resplendent in a one-shoulder, cape sleeved Alex Perry gown
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
She kept it casual yet chicin a black co-ord set featuring a crop top and baggy pants
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Coord Set
Classy In Black
Deepika looked like an absolute queen in an all-black tiered gown
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Deep Neck
She made us stop and stare in a deep neck, black, figure-hugging gown
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Smokin Hot
Deepika owned us all in a black crop top, flared pants and a sheer cape-like layering
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Fitness lessons from Krishna Shroff