Neenaz Akhtar

may 09, 2022

Deepika Padukone in black outfits 

Gorgeous In Kurta

Video: Pinkvilla

At an Eid party, Deepika looked gorgeous in a long black kurta with intricate golden embroidery work and matching dhoti pants

Favourite Fashionista

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, she had donned a sleeveless black midi dress that hugged her frame snugly

She kept her look chic yet sassy in a black faux leather blazer and a mini neon skirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Chic Style

Her bold look in a crisp black blazer dress and strappy black heels left us in awe of her beauty!

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Bold & Beautiful

We couldn’t get enough of her stunning look in a mini black leather dress from Halpern Studio

Leather Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

The diva turned into a desi queen in a sheer black organza saree and a matching full-sleeve blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Desi Diva

Total Stunner

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

DP was an absolute stunner in these black faux leather jogger pants and a multicoloured crop top

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She made us stop and stare at her elegant poise, wearing a structured black gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves

Elegance Redefined

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She makes a basic black tee look so cool with these baggy blue mom jeans!

Basic Style

The star looked effortlessly stylish in a simple black tank top and matching black sweatpants

Casual Style

Image: Pinkvilla

