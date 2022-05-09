Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 09, 2022
Deepika Padukone in black outfits
Gorgeous In Kurta
Video: Pinkvilla
At an Eid party, Deepika looked gorgeous in a long black kurta with intricate golden embroidery work and matching dhoti pants
Favourite Fashionista
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, she had donned a sleeveless black midi dress that hugged her frame snugly
She kept her look chic yet sassy in a black faux leather blazer and a mini neon skirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Chic Style
Her bold look in a crisp black blazer dress and strappy black heels left us in awe of her beauty!
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Bold & Beautiful
We couldn’t get enough of her stunning look in a mini black leather dress from Halpern Studio
Leather Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
The diva turned into a desi queen in a sheer black organza saree and a matching full-sleeve blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Desi Diva
Total Stunner
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
DP was an absolute stunner in these black faux leather jogger pants and a multicoloured crop top
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She made us stop and stare at her elegant poise, wearing a structured black gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves
Elegance Redefined
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She makes a basic black tee look so cool with these baggy blue mom jeans!
Basic Style
The star looked effortlessly stylish in a simple black tank top and matching black sweatpants
Casual Style
Image: Pinkvilla
