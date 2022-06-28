Heading 3
Deepika Padukone in chic white shirts
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Deepika Padukone has shown us time and again how a white shirt offers so many styling opportunities. For instance, this quirky shirt is styled with a hot pink skirt.
Girlie yet edgy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
And the fact that it makes for a great monochrome look, like the 70's style white shirt tucked into matching wide-leg pants.
Monochrome mania
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Has earned white shirts a firm fixture in her closet, with the oversized shirt being her favourite as paired here with black ripped denim and boots.
Impossibly cool
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Not only does she remind us how cool a white shirt can look, but that it works equally well with other fashion-forward pieces like this black corset paired with slouchy jeans.
Casual best
Going one step further, she overlayered her white, oversized shirt with a blue denim shirt and clubbed it with black biker shorts.
Airport fashion
Video: Pinkvilla
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Sticking to her love for monochrome outfits, the actress opted for a loose shirt, worn with a white long coat and jeans.
All-white look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
This time around, Deepika teamed her roomy shirt with a beige boxy jacket and balanced the look with black leggings.
Layering game
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: Neha Chandrakant
We are in awe of her style, the 83' star wore a one-shoulder white shirt tucked into high-waisted, blue denim.
Uber-stylish
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: Neha Chandrakant
Deepika amped up her look by pairing her salmon pink co-ord set comprising of cropped jacket and pants with a white shirt.
Styled with co-ords
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The actress likes to keep her look comfy and cool as seen here in this white oversized, long shirt paired with blue baggy denim.
Oversized outfits
