Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 09, 2023

Deepika Padukone dazzles in red 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked glamorous in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette

Jaw-Dropping 


Deepika looked snazzy in a dark-red bodysuit and blue wide-legged jeans

Snazzy Girl

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram


She turned heads in a custom-made red Louis Vuitton gown

Resplendent 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Spicy Red

She looked like a bombshell in this bright red faux leather dress 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

She brought some retro glam in a red silk tunic and matching tights

Retro Glam

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika amped things up in a frilly red blouse and black latex leggings

Red & Black Combo

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her winter look in this red full-neck jumper and straight-leg light blue jeans was on point

Easy Winter Look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She made a bold style statement in a structured red gown by Gaurav Gupta

Red Magic

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She is a glamorous desi queen in this bright red floral print Sabyasachi saree

Desi Diva

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The diva painted the town red in a stunning crimson pleated drape

Spectacular

