pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 09, 2023
Deepika Padukone dazzles in red
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked glamorous in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette
Jaw-Dropping
Deepika looked snazzy in a dark-red bodysuit and blue wide-legged jeans
Snazzy Girl
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She turned heads in a custom-made red Louis Vuitton gown
Resplendent
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Spicy Red
She looked like a bombshell in this bright red faux leather dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She brought some retro glam in a red silk tunic and matching tights
Retro Glam
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika amped things up in a frilly red blouse and black latex leggings
Red & Black Combo
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her winter look in this red full-neck jumper and straight-leg light blue jeans was on point
Easy Winter Look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She made a bold style statement in a structured red gown by Gaurav Gupta
Red Magic
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She is a glamorous desi queen in this bright red floral print Sabyasachi saree
Desi Diva
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva painted the town red in a stunning crimson pleated drape
Spectacular
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.