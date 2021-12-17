Deepika Padukone in edgy black outfits
FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 17, 2021
Style Diva
No matter what the occasion is, you can always count on Deepika Padukone to keep the fashion stakes high
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Dramatic Gown
Deepika made a stunning statement on the red carpet in a classic black ensemble by Yanina Couture
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Sheer Elegance
Her all-black Sabyasachi sheer saree was teamed up with a high neck, full sleeve solid black blouse and a broad black leather belt featuring the Bengal tiger logo
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Glossy Glam
This head-to-toe black gown juxtaposed the masculine structure of the lapels with a sleek silhouette that flowed into a layered tulle skirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva looked stunning in Proenza Schouler black pants and a turtleneck faux leather black blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Luxe Leather
Risque Gown
The star made a statement in a black gown featuring a plunging neckline by Amit Aggarwal
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Solid hues are Deepika’s favourite and the actress proved it yet again as she chose a black fitted gown by Marcell Von Berlin
Cape Sleeves
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a launch event, Deepika looked nothing less than a midnight princess in a black Amit Aggarwal gown
Party Girl
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika wore a pantsuit by the French label Gauchere Paris giving us boss lady vibes
Boss Lady
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked chic and classy in a mock neck satin black midi dress
Classy & chic
Image: Pinkvilla
