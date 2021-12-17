Deepika Padukone in edgy black outfits

FASHION

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 17, 2021

Style Diva

No matter what the occasion is, you can always count on Deepika Padukone to keep the fashion stakes high

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Dramatic Gown

Deepika made a stunning statement on the red carpet in a classic black ensemble by Yanina Couture

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Sheer Elegance

Her all-black Sabyasachi sheer saree was teamed up with a high neck, full sleeve solid black blouse and a broad black leather belt featuring the Bengal tiger logo

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Glossy Glam

This head-to-toe black gown juxtaposed the masculine structure of the lapels with a sleek silhouette that flowed into a layered tulle skirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva looked stunning in Proenza Schouler black pants and a turtleneck faux leather black blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Luxe Leather

Risque Gown

The star made a statement in a black gown featuring a plunging neckline by Amit Aggarwal

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Solid hues are Deepika’s favourite and the actress proved it yet again as she chose a black fitted gown by Marcell Von Berlin

Cape Sleeves

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For a launch event, Deepika looked nothing less than a midnight princess in a black Amit Aggarwal gown

Party Girl

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika wore a pantsuit by the French label Gauchere Paris giving us boss lady vibes

Boss Lady

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked chic and classy in a mock neck satin black midi dress

Classy & chic

Image: Pinkvilla

