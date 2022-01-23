Fashion

 Rishika Shah 

Jan 23, 2022

Deepika Padukone in extravagant gowns

Vain In Velvet

Deepika Padukone looked like royalty as she walked the red carpet in a teal velvet gown

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika gave us Greek Goddess vibes in a peachy off-shoulder ruffled gown

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Peach Ruffle

Mystical Goddess

She set herself apart in a strapless gown with textured puffy tulle sleeves

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Purplicious 

Deepika stunned us in a vibrant purple gown with exaggerated cape sleeves

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked resplendent in a one-shoulder, cape sleeved Alex Perry gown

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Cape Sleeves

Deepika looked like eye candy dressed in an off-shoulder blush pink tulle gown

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Romantic Dressing

Polka Dots

Deepika brought back the retro polka dot style in a one-shoulder radiant gown

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The actress looked astonishing in a feathery purple gown with a head piece

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Feather Fairy

Deepika walked the red carpet in an OTT green tulle gown with a cute head piece

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Green Carpet

Deepika gave us major boss babe vibes in a parrot green gown with an overcoat

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Boss Babe

