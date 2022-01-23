Fashion
Rishika Shah
Jan 23, 2022
Deepika Padukone in extravagant gowns
Vain In Velvet
Deepika Padukone looked like royalty as she walked the red carpet in a teal velvet gown
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika gave us Greek Goddess vibes in a peachy off-shoulder ruffled gown
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Peach Ruffle
Mystical Goddess
She set herself apart in a strapless gown with textured puffy tulle sleeves
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Purplicious
Deepika stunned us in a vibrant purple gown with exaggerated cape sleeves
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked resplendent in a one-shoulder, cape sleeved Alex Perry gown
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Cape Sleeves
Deepika looked like eye candy dressed in an off-shoulder blush pink tulle gown
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Romantic Dressing
Polka Dots
Deepika brought back the retro polka dot style in a one-shoulder radiant gown
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The actress looked astonishing in a feathery purple gown with a head piece
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Feather Fairy
Deepika walked the red carpet in an OTT green tulle gown with a cute head piece
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Green Carpet
Deepika gave us major boss babe vibes in a parrot green gown with an overcoat
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Boss Babe
