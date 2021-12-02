Deepika Padukone is a fashionista in denim
DEC 2, 2021
Winter-ready in denim
At the airport, Deepika served a Winter-ready look in a quilted denim jacket and rolled up mom jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
The OG statement maker
Making a strong case for a denim jacket, she styled an oversized number with an oversized white shirt, stockings and boots
Image: Pinkvilla
Fuss-free and stylish
By donning an acid wash denim jumpsuit, she gave us a major cue on how to rock denim in the most stylish way possible!
Image: Pinkvilla
Playing it cool
In a pair of wide-leg baggy jeans and an oversized white tee, Deepika keeps her style cool and comfy!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A pop of colour
She likes to experiment with her denim fits and this orange oversized shirt serves as major proof!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Cool denim shorts on a hot day
On a humid summer day, a pair of ripped denim shorts and a tank top are what she swears by to look super cool!
Image: Pinkvilla
As casual as it gets
To pull off a simple and casual look, she puts her trust on a pair of blue mom-fit jeans and a black tee!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Funky white-on-white look
She loves to make a statement with her white-on-white denim ensemble!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Boho vibes in a sleeveless jacket
For a mix-and-match boho look, DP likes to top off her casual trousers and a printed top with a cut-sleeve denim jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic casual in a denim jacket
To keep things chic and casual, she loves to layer up her black and white look with a blue denim jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
