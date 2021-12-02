Deepika Padukone is a fashionista in denim

Winter-ready in denim

At the airport, Deepika served a Winter-ready look in a quilted denim jacket and rolled up mom jeans

Image: Pinkvilla 

The OG statement maker

Making a strong case for a denim jacket, she styled an oversized number with an oversized white shirt, stockings and boots

Image: Pinkvilla 

Fuss-free and stylish

By donning an acid wash denim jumpsuit, she gave us a major cue on how to rock denim in the most stylish way possible!

Image: Pinkvilla 

Playing it cool

In a pair of wide-leg baggy jeans and an oversized white tee, Deepika keeps her style cool and comfy!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

A pop of colour

She likes to experiment with her denim fits and this orange oversized shirt serves as major proof!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Cool denim shorts on a hot day

On a humid summer day, a pair of ripped denim shorts and a tank top are what she swears by to look super cool!

Image: Pinkvilla 

As casual as it gets

To pull off a simple and casual look, she puts her trust on a pair of blue mom-fit jeans and a black tee!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Funky white-on-white look

She loves to make a statement with her white-on-white denim ensemble!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Boho vibes in a sleeveless jacket

For a mix-and-match boho look, DP likes to top off her casual trousers and a printed top with a cut-sleeve denim jacket

Image: Pinkvilla 

Chic casual in a denim jacket

To keep things chic and casual, she loves to layer up her black and white look with a blue denim jacket

Image: Pinkvilla 

