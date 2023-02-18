Deepika Padukone in all-white outfits
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva made a spectacular appearance in a gorgeous white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Turning Heads
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Padukone kept it chic and casual in a white strapless corset-style top and white distressed denim jeans
Chic Factor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her all-white Cannes look featuring a transparent lace shirt, a white bralette, and high-waisted linen pants is edgy and on point
Edgy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked stunning in these white wide-leg pleated trousers and a fitted 70s vanilla shirt
Hotness Alert
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress rocked an all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti
Boss Lady
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looks ravishing in a one-shoulder white dress and short tresses
Ravishing
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She makes a striking case for a statement-worthy ethnic look in an embroidered white saree
Royalty Redefined
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked graceful in a festive sharara set in an ivory-white hue
Graceful In White
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She aced the all-white look in a long chiffon skirt and a corseted white blouse with full sleeves
White Delight
