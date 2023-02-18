Heading 3

Deepika Padukone in all-white outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 18, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva made a spectacular appearance in a gorgeous white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Turning Heads 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Padukone kept it chic and casual in a white strapless corset-style top and white distressed denim jeans 

Chic Factor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Her all-white Cannes look featuring a transparent lace shirt, a white bralette, and high-waisted linen pants is edgy and on point

Edgy 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika looked stunning in these white wide-leg pleated trousers and a fitted 70s vanilla shirt

Hotness Alert

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress rocked an all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti 

Boss Lady

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looks ravishing in a one-shoulder white dress and short tresses

Ravishing 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She makes a striking case for a statement-worthy ethnic look in an embroidered white saree 

Royalty Redefined

Image: Pinkvilla 

She looked graceful in a festive sharara set in an ivory-white hue 

Graceful In White 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She aced the all-white look in a long chiffon skirt and a corseted white blouse with full sleeves

White Delight

